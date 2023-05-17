Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch UCL semi-finals 2nd leg?

It won’t be a stretch to suggest that this is one of the biggest games in Manchester City’s recent history. With the Premier League title all but wrapped up after Arsenal’s defeat to Brighton at the weekend, and a FA Cup final against Manchester United to come, where City will be heavy favourites, Real Madrid stand between them and the chance of achieving a historic treble. Granted, Inter Milan will be no pushovers in the final, but Pep Guardiola’s team are sure to be overwhelming favourites in that final too, should they get there.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, right, duels for the ball with Manchester City's Ruben Dias, front left, during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)(AP)

But this is the Champions League. And this is Real Madrid, a side that thrives in knockout competition. So much so that it sometimes feels like they have the ability to channel their inner magician to escape from improbable situations.

We have watched this same film as recently as last year, where these two sides met in the semi-final and Man City were only minutes away from making another Champions League final, before Rodrygo’s injury-time brace took the tie into extra time. From that point on, Karim Benzema’s winning penalty seemed inevitable.

But there is one crucial difference from the trauma of Madrid last year. The second leg of this tie is at the Etihad Stadium. Man City are unbeaten in their last 25 home games in the Champions League (W23 D2), with Lyon in September 2018 the last away side to win at the Etihad.

Real Madrid are winless in their previous four away games against Manchester City in the Champions League (D2 L2), losing each of the last two.

Manchester City come into this semi-final second leg in fantastic form. They are unbeaten in 22 competitive matches (W18 D4), last tasting defeat in early February.

With a Copa del Rey trophy already in the bag and the league beyond their reach, this game is now Real Madrid’s cup final. Madrid are unbeaten in their last seven knockout games in the Champions League (winning six and drawing one).

When will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid game be played in the UEFA Champions League?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid game is scheduled for kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Where will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid game of the Champions League be played?

Manchester City will host Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Real Madrid game in India?

All games of the UEFA Champions League season 2022-2023 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of Manchester City vs Real Madrid in India?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the Uefa Champions League games on SonyLIV.

