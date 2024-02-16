‘Real Madrid were waiting for Mbappe to take first step. He's done that’: Spanish media react to mega transfer from PSG

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly let the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) officials know about his unwillingness to renew the contract for next season. The France forward is likely to move to Real Madrid in a high-profile transfer. The 25-year-old, who arrived in Paris from Monaco in 2017, had extended his contract in 2022 until 2024 but last summer declined to activate a clause allowing him to stay another year at PSG. PSG's Kylian Mbappe is likely to move to Real Madrid(AP)

Reports also state that an official announcement will be made by Mbappe and PSG at the end of the season. The Ligue 1 champions have already started to look at the future.

After seven seasons at PSG, Mbappe, the club's all-time top scorer with 274 goals, looks set to seal a move to Real Madrid, the club that the player has dreamt of since he was a child.

How Spanish reacted to Mbappe's possible move to Real Madrid

"Real Madrid were waiting for Mbappe to take the first step. And he has done so," said the online edition of Madrid newspaper Marca.

Spanish media, meanwhile, were already anticipating the arrival of Mbappe at Real Madrid, the 14-time European champions.

For Marca, it was key that there was no repeat of past failures to lure the player to the Spanish capital.

"The story of two years ago will not be repeated, that of waiting until the month of May."

As the newspaper said Mbappe's arrival "will place the club in another dimension -- in terms of advertising and in sport as the Frenchman is, without a doubt, the best player on the planet."

In negotiations, "Real Madrid has the upper hand."

According to the Spanish press, Real Madrid will not jeopardise their financial stability and if his arrival is confirmed, Mbappe will have to win over fans who have not forgiven him for his previous rejections.

"However, forgiveness will take as long as it takes for the goals to arrive," wrote Relevo.