Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG at season end; France captain can join Real Madrid as free agent

The writing is on the wall for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) as French forward Kylian Mbappe has dropped a transfer bombshell on Thursday. Tipped to join La Liga giants Real Madrid in the next transfer window, PSG superstar Mbappe has informed officials at the Paris-based club that he wants to leave Parc des Princes this summer. Real Madrid can sign their long-term transfer target Mbappe on a free transfer prior to the start of the new season. Kylian Mbappe reacts before the French Champions' Trophy (Trophee des Champions) football match(AFP)

As per the latest developments in the Mbappe transfer saga, the French captain is planning to leave PSG when his contract expires at the end of the season. One of the finest players in the modern era of the beautiful game, Mbappe arrived in Paris from Monaco back in 2017. The 25-year-old extended his contract from 2022 until 2024. However, Mbappe has declined to activate a clause that would have allowed him to stay another year at PSG.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

ALSO READ: PSG coach lambasts players at half-time, Mbappe responds in 13 minutes against stubborn Sociedad in Champions League

Mbappe tells PSG he's leaving

According to a report filed by The Athletic, it has been learned that Mbappe has communicated his decision to PSG. Though Mbappe has informed PSG about parting ways, terms of his exit are yet to be fully agreed in Paris. An official announcement is expected once the situation is finalised in next few months. A source close to PSG also told news agency AFP that Mbappe intends to leave the Paris-based club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Over to you, Real Madrid

Mbappe earns around €200m per year and Real Madrid have emerged as the frontrunners to sign the wantaway PSG star. According to multiple reports, Mbappe is expected to take a pay cut to join record-time European champions. Mbappe has guided PSG to five Ligue 1 titles. The former Monaco star has netted 20 goals in the league this season. Mbappe-starrer PSG will host Nice on Friday. The French club is leading the Ligue 1 standings by 11 points.