Real Madrid youngster matches incredible Ronaldo record with a late winner against Union Berlin in Champions League

English midfielder Jude Bellingham has had a dream start to his Real Madrid career. Bellingham once again appeared as Real Madrid’s saviour having scored a stoppage-time goal to earn a victory in the Champions League opener against Union Berlin last night at the Santiago Bernabeu. Having played six matches so far for the Spanish side, Bellingham has found the back of the net as many times. Bellingham had already scored on his La Liga debut against Athletic Club Bilbao and he has now succeeded to score in his maiden Champions League appearance for Real Madrid. Apart from Bellingham, only three other players—including Cristiano Ronaldo—at Real Madrid have managed to achieve this incredible feat.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates at the end of the Champions League in group C match against FC Union Berlin(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer, Ronaldo had scored in each of his Los Blancos’ debuts back in 2009. Spanish midfielder Isco replicated this feat four years later, while former Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio did this in 2016.

Coming back to Bellingham, the English international, at the age of 20 years and 83 days, is the youngest Real Madrid footballer to have a stoppage-time match-winning Champions League goal to his name. With just one minute remaining on the clock, Union Berlin, who made their Champions League debut last night, could not come up with a positive response having conceded the late goal.

The strike against Union Berlin proved to be Bellingham’s second match-winning goal after the 90th minute in this campaign. He had scored a last-gasp winner against Getafe in La Liga earlier this month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I’m not going to lie, I hope I keep on scoring goals in minute 94 or 95. Although it might do my heart, and the club, good to scorer earlier. I’m just so grateful to my teammates and the staff here who’ve done such a good job of integrating me,” Bellingham said. “Now we’re on the right path and I’m just interested in continuing my form. We’re on a good run but you don’t win anything at this stage of the season,” Jude Bellingham was quoted as saying by AP following the Champions League clash against the German side.

Bellingham has already been named La Liga's Player of the Month in August. With this, he had emerged as the first English footballer to claim this prestigious award.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In their next match, Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be up against city rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday. Real Madrid have made a stunning start to their La Liga campaign having won five of their first five matches. Sitting atop the La Liga points table, Real Madrid have conceded just thrice so far in the domestic league.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON