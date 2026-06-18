Record draws, fearless underdogs, Messi magic: The trends shaping World Cup 2026 already

The World Cup is barely a week old, yet it already feels impossible to predict. Giants have been shaken, debutants have announced themselves, and some of football's biggest stars have wasted no time in taking centre stage. With 75 goals, a record number of opening-round draws and several shock results, the first 24 matches of FIFA World Cup 2026 have offered a glimpse into a tournament where reputation counts for little and surprises lurk around every corner.

A goal-fest from the off

Colombian fan, called "El Cole" gestures ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group K football match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City(AFP)

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The numbers set the tone before any analysis could. Seventy-five goals in 24 matches — an average of just over three per game. Only one fixture in the opening round ended goalless: Spain's shock 0-0 draw against World Cup debutants Cape Verde, a result that carried a story of its own.

The highest-scoring game belonged to Germany, who sent a reminder to the rest of the field with a ruthless 7-1 demolition of Curaçao. England's 4-2 victory over 2018 runners-up Croatia followed closely behind.

There were concerns that the expanded 48-team format might dilute quality and produce low-stakes football. Instead, the opening round delivered the opposite. The so-called Davids have stood toe-to-toe with the Goliaths, making this one of the most entertaining starts to a World Cup in recent memory.

But what about the record draws?

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{{^usCountry}} While goals flowed freely, draws became the defining feature of the first round. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While goals flowed freely, draws became the defining feature of the first round. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday alone, four consecutive matches ended level: Spain were held by Cape Verde, Belgium drew with Egypt, Saudi Arabia shared points with Uruguay, and Iran played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with New Zealand. It was the first time since June 15, 1958, that four World Cup games on the same day had all finished in draws. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday alone, four consecutive matches ended level: Spain were held by Cape Verde, Belgium drew with Egypt, Saudi Arabia shared points with Uruguay, and Iran played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with New Zealand. It was the first time since June 15, 1958, that four World Cup games on the same day had all finished in draws. {{/usCountry}}

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti gives instructions to Bruno Guimaraes during a hydration break (REUTERS)

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Overall, the tournament produced eight draws in the opening round — the most ever at this stage of a World Cup. The previous record of seven had been set in 1974, 1982 and 1986.

With third-placed teams still having a pathway to the knockout rounds, caution has become a more viable strategy. Teams have greater margin for error, and the early draw count reflects that reality. As the group stage progresses, that trend could become even more pronounced.

Europe leads, Africa stuns

Europe arrived with 16 teams and largely justified its status as the tournament's dominant confederation. Germany scored seven. France beat Senegal 3-1. Norway thrashed Iraq 4-1. England defeated Croatia 4-2 in one of the most entertaining games of the round. Yet cracks appeared among some of the favourites.

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Spain, widely tipped as title contenders, were frustrated by Cape Verde. Portugal endured a similarly disappointing start as DR Congo held them to a 1-1 draw despite Roberto Martínez's side enjoying 75 per cent possession. Once again, Portugal's over-reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo became a talking point.

South America had to wait for its first victory. Four of the continent's matches ended in draws before Argentina and Colombia finally broke through. Lionel Messi inspired Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria with a historic hat-trick, while Colombia beat Uzbekistan 3-1 a day later.

Asia also impressed. South Korea defeated Czechia. Japan twice came from behind to draw with the Netherlands. Saudi Arabia and Qatar earned credible draws against Uruguay and Switzerland respectively.

But Africa produced the biggest surprises. Morocco held Brazil. Egypt matched Belgium. DR Congo frustrated Portugal. And Cape Verde's heroic draw against Spain became one of the stories of the tournament's opening week.

Big names lived up to the hype

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Despite dealing with personal struggles off the field, Messi arrived at the World Cup and reminded everyone why he remains football's biggest attraction. His hat-trick against Algeria — the first of his World Cup career — saw him equal Miroslav Klose's all-time tournament scoring record of 16 goals.

Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane also delivered immediately. Together, the trio combined for six goals as the sport's biggest attacking stars ensured the spotlight remained firmly on them.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, endured another frustrating outing. The 41-year-old failed to score against DR Congo, extending his drought in major international tournaments.

Between the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe shared a dressing room at Paris Saint-Germain.

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Among the teams, Argentina looked the most convincing. France were impressive. Germany were devastating in attack, albeit against modest opposition.

Spain stumbled. Portugal disappointed. Brazil escaped rather than convinced. For Carlo Ancelotti, there are already more questions than answers.

The moment of the round: Vozinha

Every World Cup produces a story that transcends football. This tournament found one before the first round was even complete.

His name is Josimar Dias. The football world knows him as Vozinha. The 40-year-old Cape Verde goalkeeper spent most of his career far away from the spotlight, playing across Portugal, Angola, Moldova, Cyprus and Slovakia. He turned professional only at 25 and arrived at this World Cup with just one major trophy to his name.

Then came Spain. Facing one of the tournament favourites, Vozinha delivered a performance for the ages. He made seven saves, denied Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Ferran Torres and Nico Williams, and inspired Cape Verde to a famous 0-0 draw. When the final whistle blew, he collapsed to his knees in tears.

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The impact was immediate. His social media following exploded overnight, rising from around 46,000 to millions.

But the most touching moment came away from the pitch. After reports emerged that his mother would miss the World Cup because of visa difficulties, US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries — himself of Cape Verdean heritage — intervened. Within 48 hours, the visa fees were waived.

Vozinha's mother is now expected to be in the stands when Cape Verde face Uruguay in Miami.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Spain v Cape Verde - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Cape Verde's Vozinha makes a save from Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo (REUTERS)

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Eighty matches remain. Round one has already delivered goals, shocks, records, breakout stars and enough storylines to fill an entire tournament. The World Cup has made one thing clear: it will not follow anybody's script. And that, more than anything else, is exactly what makes it special.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aratrick Mondal ...Read More Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening. Read Less

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