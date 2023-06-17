Red cards, fight, jersey ripped, and homophobic chants: USA vs Mexico football match ends in chaos - Watch

The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) secured a 3-0 victory over Mexico to book a place in the finals of the CONCACAF Nations League. However, the high intensity semifinal encounter between the two rivals witnessed chaotic scenes almost throughout the proceedings, also forcing the referee to stop the match early.

USA vs Mexico CONCACAF Nations League semifinal ends in chaos

The action started with USA dominating the show as star midfielder Christian Pulisic broke the deadlock in the 37th minute. Pulisic then doubled USA's lead in the 46th minute.

However, a brawl broke out between players of both the sides in the 69th minute as César Montes kicked debutant Folarin Balogun while the two were tussling for the ball. Montes was shown a direct red card for his conduct, following which a huge fight broke out in the sidelines. Two minutes later Weston McKennie was also given marching orders for placing his neck Jorge Sánchez's neck as players shoved each other.

The fight left McKennie with a with a torn shirt as he left the field kissing the USMNT badge on his ripped jersey.

Ten minutes later Ricardo Pepi scored the final goal of the match, which saw USA extend their lead to 3-0.

This was not it as another brawl broke out close to the Mexican corner flag in the 85th minute as Sergino Dest collided with Gerardo Arteaga after a spat, which once again led players from both sides into intense shoving.

Both Dest and Arteaga were shown red cards for their conduct, taking the total number of red cards to four.

The match then took yet another ugly turn and this time it was the Mexican fans, who got involved, also forcing the referee to bring an early end to the contest.

The match was cut short after the stadium devolved into echoes of homophobic slurs from Mexican fans. The play was halted because of the deafening noise in the 90th minute, and when the officials signalled 12 minutes of stoppage time when the action resumed. However, the persistent chanting forced the referee to wrap up in the eighth added minute.

USA will now meet Canada in the finals, who defeated Panama 2-0 in their respective semifinal tie.

