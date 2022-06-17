Robert Lewandowski an alternative for Gabriel Jesus as Chelsea join PSG, Barcelona to sign Bayern Munich star

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race alongside Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in the race to sign Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski. However, reports also claim that the Polish striker is only a back-up option to their primary target in Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus, who is most likely on his way to join Arsenal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following Lewandowski's big statement on ending his stint with Bayern Munich last month, PSG and Barcelona have been fighting it put to rope him in. But there has been a third addition to the list, according to German news outlet Bild, which reported that Chelsea have joined the race as well with Thomas Tuchel staring at the Poland international as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who is likely to make Stamford Bridge exit.

ALSO READ: 'Why don't you sign him': Fans go berserk as Tottenham Hotspur share special post after Chhetri equals huge goal record

However, it is likely that Chelsea are much behind in the race to complete the transfer with Lewandowski reportedly preferring a Barcelona move. However, while Lewandowski awaits a perfect offer, LaLiga president Javier Tebas has revealed that the transfer is unlikely to happen due to Barcelona's financial constraints.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lewandowski do however can remain at Bayern Munich with his contract stating that he can sty until next year.

Lewandowski said: "My era at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore. 'Bayern's a serious club and I believe they won't keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON