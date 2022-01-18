Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Robert Lewandowski wins FIFA Best Men's player, Erik Lamela gets Puskas Award

Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas won the FIFA Best Women's Player.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks with the Best FIFA Men's Player 2021 award winner Robert Lewandowski during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland(AP)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 07:47 AM IST
Reuters |

Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski won the FIFA Best Men's Player award for 2021 with Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the FIFA Best Women's Player prize at Monday's ceremony.

The prolific Lewandowski won the award for the second straight year after a season in which he beat Gerd Mueller's 49-year old record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga campaign.

The 27-year-old Putellas was at the heart of the Barcelona women's team, which won the Spanish league and the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea won both the awards for best coach, with Thomas Tuchel winning the men's award and Emma Hayes named the best women's coach.

Tuchel had guided Chelsea to the Champions League title after taking over the club in January while Hayes won the Women's Super League, FA Cup and League Cup treble in England.

The West London club enjoyed further recognition with their Senegal international Edouard Mendy winning the Best Men's Goalkeeper award.

Chile and Olympique Lyonnais’ Christiane Endler was named The Best Women’s Goalkeeper.

The Puskas Award for best goal of the year was won by Argentine Erik Lamela, now with Spanish club Sevilla, for his goal for Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
