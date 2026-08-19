Rodri hesitated over Real Madrid move, Jose Mourinho reveals: ‘His doubts raised doubts in me’

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has spoken about the club’s failure to sign Rodri, despite being heavily linked with the Spanish midfielder after the FIFA World Cup. Rodri ultimately chose Barcelona over Real Madrid, adding another layer to the rivalry between the two Spanish giants. The move created plenty of buzz, with the midfielder swapping Manchester City for Barcelona after a seven-year spell in England, during which he also won the Ballon d’Or. Rodri underlined his quality at this year’s World Cup, winning the Golden Ball after being named Player of the Tournament. His performances once again highlighted why he remains regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world, and it did not take long for Spain’s two biggest clubs to show interest in signing him.

Rodri preferred Rodri move over Real Madrid. (REUTERS)

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Mourinho revealed that he personally spoke to Rodri twice as Real Madrid pushed to convince the midfielder to join them. However, the player’s hesitation eventually made the club question whether the move was right for both sides.

"I spoke to him twice, and Real Madrid made him a very good offer," Mourinho told El Chiringuito. "Rodri had doubts, he hesitated, and Rodri's doubts raised doubts in me," Mourinho said.

Also Read - The wedding, secret lunch and Barcelona coup: How Rodri slipped from Real Madrid’s grasp

The Portuguese manager made it clear that there was no hard feeling towards Rodri, praising the midfielder’s quality and respect throughout the negotiations. However, he stressed that Real Madrid’s stature demands complete conviction from players considering a move to the club.

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{{^usCountry}} "He is an exceptional player and was very respectful towards us. I have nothing negative to say, but Real Madrid have such stature that they cannot have players who ask themselves questions," said the coach. “Rodri was very respectful towards Real Madrid” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He is an exceptional player and was very respectful towards us. I have nothing negative to say, but Real Madrid have such stature that they cannot have players who ask themselves questions," said the coach. “Rodri was very respectful towards Real Madrid” {{/usCountry}}

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Rodri spent seven highly successful years at Manchester City, making 298 appearances for the club and scoring 28 goals. During his time at the Etihad, the Spanish midfielder played a key role in one of the most successful periods in City’s history, helping them win 14 trophies across competitions.

Mourinho also highlighted the level of commitment he believes is expected from anyone receiving an offer from Real Madrid, suggesting there should be little hesitation when the club comes calling. Despite Rodri ultimately choosing Barcelona, Mourinho insisted there was no bitterness towards the midfielder.

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"If Real call, the reaction should be more like: "When should I come?" "He was very respectful towards us. I wish him all the best. Not too much, of course, but I wish him all the best."