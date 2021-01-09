Romero and Rojo can leave Man United this month, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said goalkeeper Sergio Romero and defender Marcos Rojo are free to leave the club in the January transfer window.

Solskjaer said the Argentine duo, who have not played this season, will not have their contracts extended beyond the end of the season.

"We're looking for them to find clubs," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Saturday's FA Cup third round match against Watford.

"Marcos has been given time to go home, so he's still in Argentina. Sergio has been back home as well to see his family but he's back now. They're professionals and they're working hard."

Solskjaer said Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri, who was training with the first-team squad over the last few weeks, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the chance to make his senior debut against Watford.

Striker Odion Ighalo, who is set to leave United when his loan expires at the end of the month, could make an appearance against his former club.

"Odion, it's special for him against Watford and he will be involved, he's in the squad," Solskjaer said. "He's been training really well.

"This season he's not had as many opportunities but he has not let himself down as a professional and a human being."

United could go top of the Premier League table with victory at Burnley on Tuesday but Solskjaer said he will not field a weakened team in the FA Cup.

"We enter this competition wanting to win," Solskjaer said. "There are a few players that had a few knocks and there will be a few changes but we'll still field a team I'm confident in."