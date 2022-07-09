Ronaldo transfer saga: United legend names Cristiano's replacement; 'The only person who could fill into those shoes'

Cristiano Ronaldo has been granted additional time off to deal with an unspecified family issue, which means he will miss Manchester United's pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia. The Portuguese football star's absence comes at a time when his future with the Premier League club has been thrown into jeopardy. The 37-year-old returned to his former team after 12 years away from Old Trafford. But he saw United finish in sixth place and qualify only for the Europa League rather than the more prestigious Champions League. Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo features in Manchester United's kit launch for new season despite speculations over departure

It is unclear when Ronaldo will rejoin the squad, and with clubs like Bayern Munich and Chelsea interesting in signing the superstar, his future has become a hot topic of debate among experts and fans. Former United star Rio Ferdinand has named his pick for replacing Ronaldo, who scored 24 goals in all competitions for United last season.

"I don’t see it happening, man, I can’t even think about that because you have to look at the whole situation. It’s getting on in the window, if Man United were to let him go (Erling) Haaland and (Darwin]) Nunez probably the first two on your list have gone. The only other person who could fill into those shoes, who I’d have confidence in who’s possibly capable of doing it, is (Robert) Lewandowski," Ferdinand told FIVE Magazine.

Barcelona has already made an offer to Bayern Munich for the star striker. Lewandowski earlier said that “my story with Bayern Munich is over” and a transfer to a new club would be the best solution. The 33-year-old Polish striker has one more season on his contract with the Bundesliga giants.

"Lewandowski looks like he has his heart set on Barcelona if they can get that deal done. The only way I see it happening is Man United could get Lewandowski and then Ronaldo could go then - that’s the only way it happens."

Contract extension talks between Bayern Munich and Lewandowski broke down this season with both sides providing different reasons. "If United can’t get a ready-made replacement to bang in the 20, 25 goals next season outside of Lewandowski somebody gettable I don’t see it being a deal that gets done, not at all," added Ferdinand.

Talking about United's pre-season tour, it will comprise games against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. Also, it will be new gaffer Erik Ten Hag's first opportunity to work in-depth with the squad members.

