Ryan Williams: Aussie by birth, Indian by stubbornness

Kolkata: Rare is the lot of footballers who have made their international debut twice. Ryan Williams could be hours away from doing that and joining a list that has Alfredo di Stefano, Ferenc Puskás, Declan Rice, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Thiago Motta and Diego Costa among others.

“My mum and I had this conversation, I think, yesterday. And I said, “I’ll tell you what, that looked awesome.” We will have two international jerseys, not one,” Williams told HT over a video call from Kochi on Monday ahead of India’s final Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong on Tuesday.

“Obviously, what happened with Australia was good but I’m super excited and, hopefully, I can make my debut tomorrow.”

Williams moved from Perth to Portsmouth in 2010 starting a peripatetic career in the second and third tiers in England before joining Perth Glory in 2022. He played for Australia in a friendly against South Korea in 2019; it is his only international appearance.

The end of a disappointing campaign could be the beginning of an India career Williams, 32, had been working on since September 2023. His mother Audrey was born Indian, and his grandfather Lincoln Grostate played in the Santosh Trophy. That meant under Section 5(1)(f) of the Citizenship Act of India, 1955, Williams qualified for citizenship if he spent 12 months in India before applying.

Sounds simple? Ask the Bengaluru FC forward.

“My brother (Aryn) played for Neroca and tried but got told no so he stopped. I’m a little different. If someone tells me no, it makes me want to do it a little bit more. Stubbornness was why I was able to push it,” he said.

But there was always a lingering doubt because of how it had turned out for his brother, said Williams. “People told me about the OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card but I was reading all these laws and thinking that’s not right.”

With help from JSW, owners of Bengaluru FC where Williams has been since 2023, All India Football Federation vice-president NA Haris, and visits to “five different police stations, five times each” where friends who spoke Kannada helped him, Williams became an Indian citizen last November. Soon after, he began getting inquiries from the United Kingdom and Australia.

“A lot of footballers messaged me and if it helps India get better, I am more than willing to help. They probably need to go into the Indian Super League (ISL) first. Because you cannot not play football for a year. The hard work starts after that.”

It would have been perfect had the process finished before India hosted Singapore last October, he said. “I could have done my best to make an impact and try and help the team get to the Asian Cup.”

India lost 1-2 and were out of the reckoning for a 2027 finals berth. Without a win and three defeats, India will finish at the bottom of the group irrespective of Tuesday’s result.

Williams, who had 11 ISL goal contributions last term, travelled to Dhaka in November 2025 but couldn’t play as his request for change of association was approved by FIFA after the qualifier against Bangladesh.

“I’m a positive guy so I was thankful to wear the jersey and train. (But) it was frustrating. From that evening after Bangladesh, all I’ve been looking forward to was the 31st of March.”

And now it’s here: the possibility of a debut at home. With his mother, father, wife and children in the stands, folks in Perth with him “in spirit” and making the most of the two-and-a-half hour time difference to tune in to the 7pm start. “You couldn’t write for a more perfect way to, hopefully, make your name here.”