Salah shocks Liverpool with Al Ittihad desire in final transfer week after Jurgen Klopp's 'not for sale' claim

Liverpool's 2-1 comeback win vs Newcastle United in the Premier League could prove to be Mohamed Salah's final outing for the club. The Egyptian attacker has been linked to Al Itthad, who have reportedly offered a staggering three-year contract worth 65 million pounds per year.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during warm up before a match.(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Initially, even Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp denied claims that Salah could depart for Saudi Arabia. Speaking during a press conference, the German said, "It's always difficult to talk about media stories because there's nothing to talk about from our point of view. We don't have an offer, Mo Salah is a Liverpool player. Obviously for all the things we do, essential, was, will be. There's nothing there, if there would be something the answer would be no."

Also Read | Why Lionel Messi can face punishment after making MLS debut for Inter Miami?

But on Sunday, Rudy Galetti of Sport Italia reported that the former Chelsea man has informed Liverpool of his intention to move to Al Ittihad. Despite Salah's interest in the transfer, the Reds haven't yet agreed to a deal with the club. Al Ittihad have also informed Liverpool that they want a confirmation by Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If Salah moves to Saudi Arabia, he will be earning a massive amount of money. As income in Saudi Arabia is untaxed, he will receive a weekly wage of 1.25 million pounds, including bonuses and sponsorships. This will also see him earn more than Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo. The offer is also similar to David Beckham's mega-move to MLS team LA Galaxy. When Beckham departed Real Madrid for LA Galaxy, he was also offered a chance to set up his own MLS team in the future, and he has done so with Inter Miami. Miami recently signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

The transfer window in Saudi Arabia ends on September 20 and Salah has offered a private jet or unlimited plane tickets for his family. He will also become an ambassador for tourism and investments in Saudi Arabia. He will also be given the possibility of having shares of a team in the future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, even Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler explained why such a move could actually happen, Fowler, who is in charge of Saudi second division side Al Qadsiah, said, "Here in Saudi Arabia, I can tell you the Mohamed Salah story is generating even more headlines than back in the UK. The link is there because the Pro League is absolutely serious about attracting the BEST players. I’m talking from the inside here. I know what the plan is - and that is to become one of the top five leagues in the world in the next five to 10 years. And the only way to do that is to invest in real talent. Which is why I wouldn't rule out Salah coming over here, if not this summer then at some point."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"And even in this window, you just don’t know, because it is not really down to clubs any more, it’s down to the player. If he wants to leave, then he will eventually leave. Don’t be totally amazed if that happens in the next week or two, because the Saudi window is open later than back in the Premier League (until September 20)," he further added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON