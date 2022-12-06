Samuel Eto'o assaults fan in Qatar, police complaint lodged against Barcelona legend; watch viral video

Former Barcelona legend and current president of Cameroonian Football Federation Samuel Eto'o has landed in trouble after a video of him kicking a fan went viral on the internet. In the video, Eto'o can see be knocking a photographer outside a stadium in Qatar with his knees.

As per reports, the incident took place after the round of 16 clash between Brazil and South Korea, which the former won 4-1. In the video Eto'o can be seen walking out of the venue as a handful of fans surround him for a selfie.

Eto'o obliges to pose with few and keeps shoving rest, who walks into his way with a phone. However, another moment the former footballer can be seen rushing towards a man holding a DSLR, confronts him before getting caught in a scuffle. Here is the video:

As per a report in goal.com Eto'o got into a scuffle with Algerian YouTuber Said Mamouni, who has also released a video where he confirms that it has been reported to Qatari police.

“I’m at the police station to file a complaint against Eto'o, he hit me and someone else with him pushed me and destroyed my camera,” Mamouni said on his YouTube channel. “I asked him how is Bakary Gassama [African World Cup playoff referee], and if he gave him a bribe, he hit me and destroyed both my camera and mic, I know I will take my rights here in Qatar as it is a state of law, he did hit me in the chest and the face and in my elbow,” he added.

Eto'o is regarded as one of the footballing legend in Cameroon and has scored 56 goals in international fixtures, which is also the highest by any Cameroonian footballer till date. During his playing days, Eto'o represented the top clubs in Europe, which include Barcelona, Chelsea and Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, Cameroon were clubbed in Group G of the FIFA World Cup 2022, and failed to qualify for the knockout stages after finishing third in their respective group.

They lost 0-1 against Switzerland, who'll be playing Portugal in the round of 16 clash later on Tuesday night. The African nation then engaged in a pulsating 3-3 draw against Serbia and closed the campaign with a 1-0 win over Brazil.

