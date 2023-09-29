'Sancho overestimating his importance, United can easily get rid of him': Ex-Man Utd star hammers England youngster

Jadon Sancho’s future at Manchester United remains uncertain. Sancho has not been part of Manchester United playing XI since last month amid a fall-out with manager Erik ten Hag. Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has now talked about the controversy surrounding Sancho. The Bulgarian international said that Sancho is “overestimating his importance.”

Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho (25) kicks the ball during the first half against Borussia Dortmund at Allegiant Stadium(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Sometimes a player, and I hope this isn't the case for Sancho, who takes this long to resolve conflict has overestimated his own value to the club. When it's Ronaldo, it's different as he's achieved everything. I was at the club when Wayne Rooney had a fallout with the manager, and they sorted things out,” Berbatov told Betfair.

"I think Sancho is overestimating his importance. He's not won that many trophies with them. It's a different situation. United can easily decide to get rid of Sancho over this. As talented as he is, and we all saw it at Dortmund, he has yet to show any of this at United. We can only speculate why that is, maybe it's his surroundings or the people who he's around, or maybe it's because he doesn't agree with the manager. If this drags on anymore, I can't see it getting better and it's best to part ways,” the 42-year-old former Manchester United goal-scorer added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Erik ten Hag had previously stated that Jadon Sancho was not selected for the Premier League match against Arsenal due to substandard performance in training. The claim did not go down well with Sancho who responded by claiming that he has been "a scapegoat for a long time."

Legendary Manchester United footballer Roy Keane recently reacted to the incident by stating that he could not have forgiven a player for not training properly. Discussing the situation on Stick to Football podcast, the former Irish midfielder said, “My annoyance with Sancho would be if he is not training properly. Whatever it is about his personality, we are all different."

Since his omission from the Manchester United squad, Jadon Sancho deactivated his Instagram account. A report published by Mirror claimed that Manchester United sources confessed that the situation between Sancho and Ten Hag has reached an “impasse”, with seemingly no way back for the English international until he plans to say sorry. The report went on to mention that Sancho even has been banned from all first-team facilities, including the team dining room, at Old Trafford.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sancho has so far managed to make just three Premier League appearances for Manchester United this season. Overall, the 23-year-old winger has played for the Red Devils in 82 matches across all competitions.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON