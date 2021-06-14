Scotland vs Czech Republic, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

UEFA EURO 2020, Scotland vs Czech Republic Live Streaming: In match 8 of the European Championships, Scotland will take on Czech Republic in the second game of Group D. With Croatia and England also in the group, it is an important game for both sides in their hopes of progressing to the Round of 16. . It is a home match for the Scots and manager Steve Clarke would hoping for players like Che Adams and Scott McTominay to produce the goods for his side.

Here’s all you need to know about Scotland vs Czech Republic UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

ALSO READ | Scotland vs Czech Republic, Euro 2020: Team news and full squads of both sides

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Scotland vs Czech Republic taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Scotland vs Czech Republic will take place at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Scotland vs Czech Republic begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Scotland vs Czech Republic begins at 6:30 PM IST on Monday (June 14).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Scotland vs Czech Republic?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Scotland vs Czech Republic will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Scotland vs Czech Republic online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Scotland vs Czech Republic will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Scotland vs Czech Republic match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020