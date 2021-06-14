Scotland vs Czech Republic, UEFA Euro 2020: Team news and full squads of both sides

In the second Group D clash, hosts Scotland face Czech Republic on Sunday at Hampden Park in Glasgow. It is an important game for both teams as they are in a group with England and Croatia and a loss on Sunday would severely dampen their chances of qualifying for the Round of 16.

It is expected that Che Adams will partner with Lyndon Dykes upfront for Scotland while Kieran Tierney and Andrew Robertson will play in defence.

For Czech Republic, Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek are the star men of the side. Burnley’s Matej Vydra is expected to lead the attack with Alex Kral likely to replace injured Vladimir Darida in the playing XI.

Here is the squad of Czech Republic and Scotland:

Scotland

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian), David Marshall (Derby County), Jon McLaughlin (Rangers)

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Declan Gallagher (Motherwell), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Jack Hendry (KV Oostende), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forrest), Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell), Nathan Patterson (Rangers), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United), Billy Gilmour (Chelsea), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), David Turnbull (Celtic)

Forwards: Ché Adams (Southampton), Lyndon Dykes (Queen's Park Rangers), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United), Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian)

Czech Republic

Goalkeepers: Tomas Vaclik (Sevilla), Ales Mandous (Sigma Olomouc), Jiri Pavlenka (Werder Bremen)

Defenders: David Zima (Slavia Prague), Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United), Ales Mateju (Brescia), Jan Boril (Slavia Prague), Pavel Kaderabek (Hoffenheim), Ondrej Celustka (Sparta Prague), Tomáš Kalas (Bristol City), Jakub Brabec (Viktoria Plzeň)

Midfielders: Antonin Barak (Hellas Verona), Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague), Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin), Lukas Masopust (Slavia Prague), Alex Král (Spartak Moskva), Petr Ševčík (Slavia Praha), Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria), Tomas Soucek (West Ham United), Adam Hložek (Sparta Prague), Jakub Pesek (Slovan Liberec), Michal Sadílek (Liberec)

Forwards: Michael Krmencik (PAOK), Matej Vydra (Burnley), Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen), Tomas Pekhart (Legia Warsaw)