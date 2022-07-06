Sexual misconduct: Termination illegal, says coach Alex Ambrose as AIFF goes to police

Alex Ambrose, the India women's under-17 team assistant coach who was sacked by All India Football Federation (AIFF) for sexual misconduct, sent a lawyer’s notice on Wednesday stating that his termination was illegal and his job be restored. AIFF has filed a police complaint against Ambrose in Dwarka, Delhi, where it has its headquarters, an official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his letter addressed to AIFF’s acting general secretary, Ambrose said he was “shocked and surprised” at the “reckless action taken by the All India Football Federation” which is in “total violation and breach of justice, fair play and rules of natural justice.”

HT has a copy of the letter which states Ambrose was “not allowed to offer any explanation nor was my client intimated about the charges/allegations/accusations.” The letter said Ambrose was “forced to admit to what he has never done by putting him under fear, duress and coercion” and that his reputation has been “brutally tarnished". Speaking over the phone, Ambrose said the allegations, made when the team was in Italy and for which he was sent home, were baseless.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The letter said Ambrose got an email on July 1 from AIFF asking him to be present at its offices on July 4. The letter mentions that Ambrose had sought time and “any other date” as it was not possible to travel at short notice. AIFF replied “very harshly” and threatened with “severe repercussions” if Ambrose did not attend, the letter said. On July 2, Ambrose was given a termination letter.

Ambrose was named by SY Quraishi, member of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) running AIFF, in a tweet on Sunday which said the India women’s under-17 assistant coach has been sacked for sexual misconduct. Quraishi is one of the three members in the CoA appointed by Supreme Court in May to run AIFF.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON