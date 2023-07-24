Watch: Premier League great collapses on live TV ahead of Real Madrid vs AC Milan, broadcaster gives major health update

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop collapsed on air during a pre-match interview at The Rose Bowl in California. The shocking incident occurred before the pre-season friendly between Real Madrid and AC Milan where Hislop was working as an expert for ESPN. Hislop's fellow commentator Dan Thomas promptly came to his rescue. "Shak. Shak. We need some help," Thomas was heard screaming immediately after Hislop fell onto the ground.

Shaka Hislop had a health scare but is now doing fine.(Twitter)

Following Hislop’s collapse, the official broadcasters decided to cut to a break. The terrifying event, however, had no bearing on the proceedings of the friendly game between the two European giants. ESPN had reportedly conveyed that Hislop was "conscious and recovering." At half-time, Thomas provided 'good news' confirming ESPN's update.

"Half-time here at the Rose Bowl, it is AC Milan 2 Real Madrid 0 but that of course is very much secondary to what happened ahead of the game. My mate, Shaka, [is] not here, but as it stands, it’s good news. He’s conscious, he’s talking. I think he’s a little embarrassed about it. He’s apologised profusely, not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him," Dan Thomas said on ESPN.

Watch the video below:

“Obviously far too early to make any sort of diagnosis, but the important thing is that Shaka’s conscious and we spoke to his family as well because you imagine seeing that happen live, there can’t be many more things that can scare you. Fortunately, we have spoken to his wife and things are looking OK."

Hislop, an EPL veteran

Hislop, 54, featured in more than 250 Premier League matches representing teams like Newcastle United, West Ham United and Portsmouth during his 15-year-long illustrious career. He had donned the West Ham jersey in two separate stints from 1998-2002 and 2005-2006. In international football, Hislop represented Trinidad and Tobago before drawing curtains on his playing career in 2007. After capping off a distinguished professional career, the two-time FA Cup finalist ventured into football punditry in the USA.

Coming back to the pre-season friendly between Real Madrid and AC Milan, the Spanish giants scripted an incredible comeback to claim a 3-2 victory. AC Milan’s English defender Fikayo Tomori scored the first goal of the game in the 25th minute. Luka Romero doubled the lead for the Italian outfit late in the first half.

Real Madrid started the second half’s play with a renewed vigour to stage a comeback. Their relentless attack finally paid off in the 57th minute after Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde’s long-range strike found the back of the net. Two minutes later, Valverde registered his name on the scoresheet once again. Brazilian star Vinicius Jr. completed Real Madrid’s comeback having scored a thrilling winner in the dying minutes of the thrilling fixture.

