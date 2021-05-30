Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Silva hopes former boss Lampard happy with Chelsea success
football

Silva hopes former boss Lampard happy with Chelsea success

Silva, who was replaced by Andreas Christensen after getting injured in the first half, reflected on the win after falling at the final hurdle with PSG last season.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 12:46 PM IST
Chelsea's Thiago Silva(AP)

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva said he hoped the club's former manager Frank Lampard would be happy with the team after they beat Manchester City 1-0 in Saturday's all-English Champions League final.

Chelsea began the season well under Lampard as they topped their Champions League group, but the club great was dismissed in January after a poor run of form and replaced by Thomas Tuchel. Transformed under the new manager, the London side went on to win their second Champions League crown.

But Silva, who was signed by Lampard from Paris St Germain, said the former boss could be proud of his contribution to their success.

"Without Lampard, I would not be here," Silva told French broadcaster RMC Sport. "I'm very happy, and I hope he will be too."

"This is the most important moment in my career. I'm truly very happy. We didn't manage it with PSG but today I'm happy. I hope PSG do it too," Silva said.

"Each time PSG were knocked out, it was made out to be my fault. It's a shame. I did everything I could for the team."

Kai Havertz, another of Lampard's signings, said he was delighted to have scored the winning goal to secure his first major trophy.

"I've waited 15 years for this moment and now it's here," Havertz told BT Sport.

Fellow midfielder Mason Mount, twice an FA Cup runner-up with Chelsea, said he had achieved a lifelong dream to win a title with his boyhood club.

"To go all the way in the Champions League, we played some tough teams. At this moment, we're the best team in the world. You can't take that away from us," Mount said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
thiago silva chelsea fc manchester city fc champions league football
IND USA
