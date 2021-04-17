Home / Sports / Football / Qatar aims to host COVID-free World Cup - foreign minister
football

Qatar aims to host COVID-free World Cup - foreign minister

The president of global soccer body FIFA, Gianni Infantino, said in February that World Cup matches would play to full stadiums in Qatar next year.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 04:28 PM IST
The tournament's official logo for the 2022 Qatar World Cup is seen on a building at Souq Waqif in Doha, Qatar(REUTERS)

Qatar's foreign affairs minister said on Saturday his country is ready to host the World Cup next year and has been in talks with vaccine providers to ensure all attendees are vaccinated, Qatar's state news agency QNA reported.

"Right now there are programs under development to provide vaccination to all the attendees of the World Cup. We will be able, hopefully, to host a COVID-free event," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, who is also deputy prime minister.

The president of global soccer body FIFA, Gianni Infantino, said in February that World Cup matches would play to full stadiums in Qatar next year.

Al-Thani said he believed it would be the first carbon-neutral world event, QNA said.

(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
qatar world cup
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP