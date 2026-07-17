Spain are favourites, but Lionel Messi doesn't care: Can the perfect machine overcome football's greatest magician?

Spain is probably the most complete team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They have conceded only once in this tournament, dominated possession against top teams and arrive in the final as the favourites. Before the tournament, there were doubts over Mikel Oyarzabal's role as the lone frontman. But he has silenced his critics in style, scoring five goals and bagging an assist. Yet, writing off Lionel Messi has rarely ended well.

FIFA World Cup: Spain face defending champions Argentina in the final. (AFP)

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The 2026 World Cup has repeatedly reached the same conclusion, whenever Messi is involved, predictions become fragile.

Also Read: How Lionel Messi almost played for Spain instead of Argentina: The forgotten VHS tape story

Spain began their campaign on a shaky note, with a goalless draw to debutants Cape Verde. Then they cruised to a 4-0 victory past Saudi Arabia and beat Uruguay (1-0), topping Group H. In the Round of 32, the reigning European champions defeated Austria (3-0) before edging Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal (1-0). In the quarter-finals, they faced a tough fight from Belgium, eventually coming out on top with a 2-1 win and then humiliated France in the semi-finals with a 2-0 victory.

Spain humiliate Kylian Mbappe and France

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{{^usCountry}} Luis de la Fuente's team has combined technical superiority with tactical discipline. Against France, they controlled the game through midfield. Meanwhile, the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele were restricted to very few chances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Luis de la Fuente's team has combined technical superiority with tactical discipline. Against France, they controlled the game through midfield. Meanwhile, the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele were restricted to very few chances. {{/usCountry}}

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It was also probably their most convincing performance in the tournament. Rodri dictated tempo with ease. Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal added another dimension to their attack. The backline is resolute, complementing Unai Simon's commanding presence.

But Argentina are anything but ordinary

Argentina have made a habit of surviving difficult moments. Against England, they conceded the opening goal in the 55th minute. But instead of crumbling, his tactical tweaks and Messi's influence turned the match around. Although he didn't score, Messi assisted both goals as the defending champions reached a second successive World Cup final.

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Messi's performance against England was another reminder that he doesn't need to dominate a match for 90 minutes; sometimes, two moments are enough.

Magical Lionel Messi

This has become a defining characteristic of Messi's career in its latter stages. In the past, he overwhelmed opponents with constant involvement and dribbling. Now the 39-year-old conserves his energy, studies the game and waits for the right moment to unlock the opposition's backline. Few players in football history can decide matches as he does.

Argentina's road to the final also goes down to their self-belief. Messi is surrounded by younger players, who consider him their idol. The likes of Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, and Lisandro Martinez are willing to do anything for him on the pitch. In 2014, the team lacked a winning mentality and had a defensive approach. But since Scaloni took over, the team has developed resilience and can play free-flowing attacking football when needed.

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Spain is their toughest opponent in this World Cup. Their pressing is coordinated, and their midfield is technically superior. But finals aren't always decided by tactical systems. They are decided by moments, and Messi is an expert in that. In the 2022 final against France, he scored twice and has been pivotal for Argentina in the knockout stages ever since. When a match is slipping away from Argentina's grasp, Messi always responds.

Spain is the better team. Their football is cleaner and more complete. If this final were played 10 times on a supercomputer, Spain might win most of them. But the problem is that football is not played on a supercomputer. The final won't be played on a supercomputer. It will be played with Lionel Messi on the pitch.

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Something football fans have learned repeatedly in this World Cup is that never assume Messi and Argentina are beaten, until the final whistle. Egypt paid the price, so did England.