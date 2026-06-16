It was supposed to be a straightforward rout, but it turned out to be a disastrous start for Spain in their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. The reigning European champions were held to a 0-0 draw as debutants Cape Verde produced a disciplined, low-block defensive display in their Group H opener in Atlanta on Monday.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha makes a save during his side's 0-0 draw vs Spain.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

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Not just the overwhelming favourites coming into the match, Spain are also title contenders. They dominated possession throughout the game, but were unable to find a way past 40-year-old Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha. The Cape Verde low block also defended bravely and frustrated Spain throughout the match.

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The result handed Cape Verde a memorable first-ever World Cup point, but it also leaves Spain under early pressure in Group H.

From the opening whistle, Spain had the ball as Pedri, Rodri and Fabian Ruiz dictated tempo and controlled the midfield. Spain maintained a high line with their backline almost in Cape Verde's half. But Cape Verde remained compact and organised, refusing to allow Spain space in the dangerous areas in their half.

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{{^usCountry}} They sat deep, with captain Ryan Mendes leading the line tirelessly. Their only noteworthy chance throughout the match came in the first half, but Ferran Torres failed to convert, courtesy of a heroic save from Vozinha. A pass released Marc Cucurella down the left, and his clever knockdown found Torres, and it hit the crossbar. Then moments later, he had another chance, only for Vozinha to produce an excellent save. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They sat deep, with captain Ryan Mendes leading the line tirelessly. Their only noteworthy chance throughout the match came in the first half, but Ferran Torres failed to convert, courtesy of a heroic save from Vozinha. A pass released Marc Cucurella down the left, and his clever knockdown found Torres, and it hit the crossbar. Then moments later, he had another chance, only for Vozinha to produce an excellent save. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Just before half-time, Aymeric Laporte forced another save from Vozinha with a header from a Pedri corner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just before half-time, Aymeric Laporte forced another save from Vozinha with a header from a Pedri corner. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After the restart, Spain had some immediate chances, but Ruiz and Mikel Oyarzabal missed them. Frustration also grew among the Spanish fans, who began to boo their players. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the restart, Spain had some immediate chances, but Ruiz and Mikel Oyarzabal missed them. Frustration also grew among the Spanish fans, who began to boo their players. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With time running out, Luis de la Fuente turned to Lamine Yamal, who had started on the bench after recovering from a hamstring injury. He injected energy into the Spanish attack, and additional attacking substitutions increased the pressure on Cape Verde. But chances were hard to come by for Spain, as Cape Verde remained resolute as ever. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With time running out, Luis de la Fuente turned to Lamine Yamal, who had started on the bench after recovering from a hamstring injury. He injected energy into the Spanish attack, and additional attacking substitutions increased the pressure on Cape Verde. But chances were hard to come by for Spain, as Cape Verde remained resolute as ever. {{/usCountry}}

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Cucurella got a late chance, but his header was easily saved by Vozinha. After the final whistle, the Cape Verde players celebrated wildly, clinching one of the greatest results in their nation's football history.

Spain, meanwhile, looked dejected and was left fuming on an evening of missed chances and poor finishing.

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