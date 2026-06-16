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Spain held to shock 0-0 draw by FIFA World Cup debutants Cape Verde as veteran goalkeeper Vozinha shines

After the final whistle, the Cape Verde players celebrated wildly, clinching one of the greatest results in their nation's football history.

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 12:07 am IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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It was supposed to be a straightforward rout, but it turned out to be a disastrous start for Spain in their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. The reigning European champions were held to a 0-0 draw as debutants Cape Verde produced a disciplined, low-block defensive display in their Group H opener in Atlanta on Monday.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha makes a save during his side's 0-0 draw vs Spain.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Not just the overwhelming favourites coming into the match, Spain are also title contenders. They dominated possession throughout the game, but were unable to find a way past 40-year-old Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha. The Cape Verde low block also defended bravely and frustrated Spain throughout the match.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal to honour Diogo Jota with commemorative wristbands

The result handed Cape Verde a memorable first-ever World Cup point, but it also leaves Spain under early pressure in Group H.

From the opening whistle, Spain had the ball as Pedri, Rodri and Fabian Ruiz dictated tempo and controlled the midfield. Spain maintained a high line with their backline almost in Cape Verde's half. But Cape Verde remained compact and organised, refusing to allow Spain space in the dangerous areas in their half.

Cucurella got a late chance, but his header was easily saved by Vozinha. After the final whistle, the Cape Verde players celebrated wildly, clinching one of the greatest results in their nation's football history.

Spain, meanwhile, looked dejected and was left fuming on an evening of missed chances and poor finishing.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Spain held to shock 0-0 draw by FIFA World Cup debutants Cape Verde as veteran goalkeeper Vozinha shines
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