Spain vs Belgium World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Pedri on bench for ESP, Kevin de Bruyne starts for BEL
Spain vs Belgium World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: It's quarterfinal day for Spain and Belgium as both sides battle for a place in the FIFA World Cup semifinals.
Spain vs Belgium World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: After knocking Portugal out of the FIFA World Cup, Spain now face another stern test as they take on Belgium in the quarterfinals at Los Angeles Stadium. Belgium arrive full of confidence after a commanding victory over the United States in the Round of 16, setting up one of the biggest clashes of the knockout stage. Spain have not been as free-scoring as France during the tournament, but they have stayed true to the possession-based style that brought them their only World Cup title in South Africa in 2010. Their patient build-up and control of the ball have once again become the foundation of their campaign. Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, who turns 19 next week, remains Spain's biggest attacking threat. However, the youngster arrived at the tournament after recovering from a late-season injury and has yet to hit top form, finding the net only once in five matches despite showing flashes of his quality. ...Read More
Belgium made an underwhelming start to the tournament, with questions being raised over an ageing squad and whether their golden generation had run its course. However, they have grown stronger with every knockout match. They produced a thrilling comeback from two goals down to beat Senegal 3-2 in the Round of 32, with Youri Tielemans inspiring the turnaround after Romelu Lukaku's introduction changed the game. Belgium then followed it up with a dominant win over the United States in the Round of 16.
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- Jul 10, 2026 11:11 pm IST
Spain vs Belgium World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Pedri on bench, KDB in starting line-up!
Spain vs Belgium World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Spain have named Pedri among the substitutes for today's FIFA World Cup quarterfinal against Belgium, with the midfielder not included in the starting XI. Belgium, meanwhile, have received a major boost as captain Kevin De Bruyne returns to the lineup and will lead their midfield in the crucial knockout clash.
- Jul 10, 2026 10:29 pm IST
Spain vs Belgium World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Hello and welcome!
Spain vs Belgium World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Hello and welcome to our live blog of quarter-final between Spain and Belgium.