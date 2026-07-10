Spain vs Belgium World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Pedri on bench for ESP, Kevin de Bruyne starts for BEL

Spain vs Belgium World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Follow Latest Updates(Getty Images via AFP)

Spain vs Belgium World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: After knocking Portugal out of the FIFA World Cup, Spain now face another stern test as they take on Belgium in the quarterfinals at Los Angeles Stadium. Belgium arrive full of confidence after a commanding victory over the United States in the Round of 16, setting up one of the biggest clashes of the knockout stage. Spain have not been as free-scoring as France during the tournament, but they have stayed true to the possession-based style that brought them their only World Cup title in South Africa in 2010. Their patient build-up and control of the ball have once again become the foundation of their campaign. Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, who turns 19 next week, remains Spain's biggest attacking threat. However, the youngster arrived at the tournament after recovering from a late-season injury and has yet to hit top form, finding the net only once in five matches despite showing flashes of his quality. ...Read More