Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Yamal benched, Cape Verde begin historic World Cup journey vs Spain
Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Making their World Cup debut in Atlanta on Monday, Cape Verde take on title contenders Spain, who are also the reigning European champions. Follow live score and latest updates of Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 fixture.
Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Cape Verde is making their FIFA World Cup debut tonight, taking on Group H opponents Spain in Atlanta on Monday. For Cape Verde players, it will be a dream which has come true when they take on Spain. Spain probably has the best team in the tournament, or at least that's what their boss, Luis de la Fuente, thinks. The European champions will be hoping to score plenty of goals tonight, just as Germany did against Curaçao on Sunday. But Cape Verde is not just here to make up the numbers. They stunned Cameroon in qualifying to get their spot at the World Cup. In what is good news for Spanish fans, Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal is also set to make his Barcelona debut after recovering from a hamstring injury, but will be featuring as a substitute. Speaking ahead of the match, Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes said, "If it is the World Cup of Lamine I don't know. There are many great players from many different countries. We are up against one of the best teams in the world, we can just hope it is our day and get the best result possible." ...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 15 Jun 2026 09:10:04 pm
Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Cape Verde's first-ever World Cup!
Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Cape Verde officially sealed their qualification by defeating Eswatini 3-0 in their final group game. They topped CAF Group D with 23 points, finished ahead of Cameroon. This is their first-ever World Cup.
- Mon, 15 Jun 2026 08:59:57 pm
Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Warm-ups
Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Both teams are warming up right now! Stay tuned folks! We will soon have their national anthems and then kick-off. Kick-off is scheduled for 9:30 pm.
- Mon, 15 Jun 2026 08:51:39 pm
Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Cape Verde playing XI
Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Vozinha, Moreira, Lopes, Borges, Cabral, Pina, Duarte, Mendes, Monteiro, Cabral, Livramento
- Mon, 15 Jun 2026 08:40:47 pm
Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: ‘Good news is that Lamine is very fit’ - Luis de la Fuente
Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Although Yamal is fit and ready to play. But he will only come off the bench. Ahead of the match, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said, "The good news is that Lamine is very fit."
"He’s following the set process, and he’s in good shape. He’s training very well, just like his other colleagues who had some sort of injury.
"They’re all available, but they won’t be able to play from the start of the match. We’ll have to wait and see how the game progresses, and then we’ll make a decision on how they can contribute to the team.
"It’s a matter of logic, of how the game is evolving, the game situation," he added.
- Mon, 15 Jun 2026 08:26:14 pm
Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Spain announce playing XI
Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Here is the Spanish XI and Yamal has been benched!
Simon, Cubarsi, Laporte, Llorente, Cucurella, Rodri, Pedri, Fabian, Ferran, Oyarzabal, Gavi
- Mon, 15 Jun 2026 08:18:07 pm
Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Hello and welcome everyone!
Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today's FIFA World Cup fixture between Cape Verde and Spain. Cape Verde are making their WC debut and open their campaign against Spain.