Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Yamal benched, Cape Verde begin historic World Cup journey vs Spain

Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Cape Verde make their WC debut against Spain.(AFP)

Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Cape Verde is making their FIFA World Cup debut tonight, taking on Group H opponents Spain in Atlanta on Monday. For Cape Verde players, it will be a dream which has come true when they take on Spain. Spain probably has the best team in the tournament, or at least that's what their boss, Luis de la Fuente, thinks. The European champions will be hoping to score plenty of goals tonight, just as Germany did against Curaçao on Sunday. But Cape Verde is not just here to make up the numbers. They stunned Cameroon in qualifying to get their spot at the World Cup. In what is good news for Spanish fans, Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal is also set to make his Barcelona debut after recovering from a hamstring injury, but will be featuring as a substitute. Speaking ahead of the match, Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes said, "If it is the World Cup of Lamine I don't know. There are many great players from many different countries. We are up against one of the best teams in the world, we can just hope it is our day and get the best result possible." ...Read More