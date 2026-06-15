Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Yamal benched, Cape Verde begin historic World Cup journey vs Spain

Jun 15, 2026 8:40:47 PM IST

Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Although Yamal is fit and ready to play. But he will only come off the bench. Ahead of the match, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said, "The good news is that Lamine is very fit."

"He’s following the set process, and he’s in good shape. He’s training very well, just like his other colleagues who had some sort of injury.

"They’re all available, but they won’t be able to play from the start of the match. We’ll have to wait and see how the game progresses, and then we’ll make a decision on how they can contribute to the team.

"It’s a matter of logic, of how the game is evolving, the game situation," he added.