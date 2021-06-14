Spain vs Sweden, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

UEFA EURO 2020, Spain vs Sweden Live Streaming: In match 10 of the European Championships, Spain face off against Sweden in the second game of Group E. With Poland and Slovakia also in the group, Spain and Sweden would want to get a win on Sunday to boost their chances of qualifying for the next stage. Spain would pin their hopes on youngsters Gerrard Moreno and Ferran Torres, while Sweden will rely on Marcus Berg to provide the inspiration.

Here’s all you need to know about Spain vs Sweden UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Spain vs Sweden taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Spain vs Sweden will take place at Krestovsky Stadium in Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, Spain.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Spain vs Sweden begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Spain vs Sweden begins at 12:30 AM IST late night on Monday (June 14).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Spain vs Sweden?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Spain vs Sweden will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Spain vs Sweden online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Spain vs Sweden will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Spain vs Sweden match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020