Spain vs Sweden, UEFA Euro 2020: Full squads of both teams

The 2010 FIFA World Cup winners Spain will look to regain European glory and they kick off their campaign against Sweden. Both teams have significant absentees with Spain missing Sergio Ramos, while veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic who made an international return, was declared unfit for Euro 2020. It is a chance for Pau Torres to make a mark for Spain and cement his position in the team. For Sweden, Marcus Berg is likely to be the key up front. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is a look at the full squads for Euro 2020, Spain vs Sweden match:

SPAIN

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta

Midfielders: Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Dani Olmo, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pedri

--------------------------------------------------

SWEDEN

Goalkeepers: Karl-Johan Johnsson, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Robin Olsen (Everton)

Defenders: Ludwig Augustinsson, Pierre Bengtsson, Marcus Danielson, Andreas Granqvist, Filip Helander, Pontus Jansson, Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelof, Mikael Lustig

Midfielders: Jens-Lys Cajuste, Viktor Claesson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Dejan Kulusevski, Sebastian Larsson, Kristoffer Olsson, Robin Quaison, Ken Sema, Mattias Svanberg, Gustav Svensson

Forwards: Marcus Berg, Alexander Isak, Jordan Larsson.