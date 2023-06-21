Sunil Chhetri completes hattrick as India hammer Pakistan 4-0 in SAFF Championship opener

India opened the SAFF Championship 2023 on a perfect note as a hattrick by Sunil Chhetri and a late goal by substitute Udanta Singh saw Blue Tigers hammer Pakistan 4-0 in their first match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on a rainy Wednesday night. While India dominated the proceedings, Chhetri made the most use of the chances that were provided to him by Pakistan defenders and the goalkeeper, who stood no match for the Indian team.

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri with teammates celebrates after scoring a goal(PTI)

The match started with India midfielder Anirudh Thapa being fouled just yards in front of the centerline inside the opening minute, following which Jeakson Singh took the setpiece and sent the ball inside the D only to end in a goal kick. The action then shifted towards the Indian goalpost as Pakistan earned an early corner inside the five minutes, but it neither troubled the Indian defenders nor the goalkeeper.

However, after that, it was all India throughout the match and it started with Ashique Kuruniyan hitting a side-netter in the sixth minute. Moments later Pakistan goalkeeper Saqib Hanif made a schoolboy error as his goal kick found Sunil Chhetri right at the mouth of the goal but a couple of yards outside the box. However, the Pakistan centreback quickly reacted to the mistake and intercepted a shot by the Indian captain at the post, which resulted in a corner.

Moments later the Pakistan goalkeeper made another error, which proved costly as India broke the deadlock in the 10th minute. The action started with Sandesh Jhingan conceding a freekick right at the half-line. However, Pakistan chose to roll the ball backwards and it eventually reached the goalkeeper, who took a first touch and tried to clear it with a second one only to mistime it. Chhetri galloping forward pounced at the goalie and stole the ball from him and simply rolled it into the Pakistan goalpost.

India maintained the attack and Chhetri doubled India's lead five minutes later as a ball hit Pakistan defender's hand before flying over the goalpost. The referee pointed at the penalty spot and Chhetri stepped up for the spot kick and slammed it wide of Hanif's reach to double India's advantage.

The Indian kept attacking as Jhingan almost gave India their third goal of the night after a freekick by Anirudh Thapa from the right side of the field just front of the halfline was headed wide of the post by the tall centreback.

The dominance continued from both flanks and a good link-up was witnessed between defender Pritam Kotal and Lallianzuala Chhangte inside the D at the 25th minute, before the Mizo forward blasted it at the post but straight at the goalkeeper, who had no problems dealing with it.

A couple of minutes later India earned a corner and Thapa and Jeakson combined well at the right before Jeakson blasted it at the post only for a sidenetting, which got a packed Kanteerava stadium on its feet.

Pakistan defender Muhammad Umar Hayat then conceded a freekick outside the box, which also saw the first booking of the match. As Chhetri prepared himself for the setpiece, crowd started chanting "Hattrick Hattrick" but the talismanic striker, who mostly converts setpieces could only blast it over the crossbar.

This was not it as an ugly fight broke out between the players of both the sides, with Indian coach Igor Stimac's action leading to the incident. As a Pakistan player prepared to throw in the ball, right outside India's technical area, Stimac tapped the ball from his hands, which saw the tourists react angrily. Frustrated after conceding two goals, the tourists didn't hold back from expressing their emotion as players from both teams gathered at the area.

Chhetri being the leader he is intervened and separated the players but it was enough for the official to hand Stimac a red card. However, the problems didn't stop there as Pakistan goalkeeping coach Marcelo Schroeder Costa took it a step further and headbutted India manager Velu Dhayalamani. Costa was dragged back to the Pakistan dugout by members of their staff team but he was certainly furious with the incident signalling card gestures at the official.

The second half saw assistant manager Mahesh Gawli taking charge as India continued their dominance. Kuruniyan ran from the left flank and took an attempt at the goal within the starting minutes of the second half, which was collected on the bounce by the Pakistan goalkeeper.

The substitutes then came in from both the sides and it was in the 75th minute Chhetri finally completed his hattrick. Making a sensational run at the right from his own half, Chhetri reached the opposition's box, looked towards the left but didn't find any Indian numbers to roll the ball to. So he chose to cut inside and it was then when the captain landed heavily following a rough tackle by the opposition defender. Chhetri once again stepped for the spotkick and placed it at the top corner to complete his hattrick and was replaced by Liston Colaco in the 86th minute.

India scored their fourth goal in the 81st minute when a long ball by defender Anwar Ali broke Pakistan's high press. Udanta, who is known for his breathtaking runs, on this occasion timed it perfectly and found himself unmarked just outside the opposition's D. He controlled it without any disturbance and registered his name on the scoresheet from a one-on-one situation.

