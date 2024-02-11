 Super Bowl: Results of every NFL showdown so far - Hindustan Times
News / World News / US News / Super Bowl: Results of every NFL showdown so far

Super Bowl: Results of every NFL showdown so far

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Feb 11, 2024 01:30 PM IST

Super Bowl 58 to feature Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers

The NFL’s championship game, the Super Bowl, is a showdown between the champions of the American Football Conference and the National Football Conference, with the winner taking home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

An image for Super Bowl 58 is displayed on the Sphere, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(AP)
An image for Super Bowl 58 is displayed on the Sphere, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(AP)

This year, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11, 2024. The 49ers have been to the Super Bowl eight times; the Chiefs six times. The 49ers have won five Super Bowls, while the Chiefs have won three.

The teams with the most Super Bowl appearances (11) and wins (six) are the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 49ers can tie them for the most Super Bowl titles by winning this year. Only seven teams have won back-to-back Super Bowls: Green Bay Packers (1966-67), Miami Dolphins (1972-73), Pittsburgh Steelers (1974-75, 1978-79), San Francisco 49ers (1988-89), Dallas Cowboys (1992-93), Denver Broncos (1997-98) and New England Patriots (2003-04). The Chiefs can become the eighth team to do so with a victory in Super Bowl 58.

The Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are the only teams that have never played in a Super Bowl.

Here's the list of every Super Bowl so far:

YearSuper BowlWinnerLooserScore
1967IPackersChiefs35-10
1968IIPackersRaiders33-14
1969IIIJetsColts16-7
1970IVChiefsVikings23-7
1971VColtsCowboys16-13
1972VICowboysDolphins24-3
1973VIIDolphinsRedskins14-7
1974VIIIDolphinsVikings24-7
1975IXSteelersVikings16-6
1976XSteelersCowboys21-17
1977XIRaidersVikings32-14
1978XIICowboysBroncos27-10
1979XIIISteelersCowboys35-31
1980XIVSteelersRams31-19
1981XVRaidersEagles27-10
1982XVI49ersBengals26-21
1983XVIIRedskinsDolphins27-17
1984XVIIIRaidersRedskins38-9
1985XIX49ersDolphins38-16
1986XXBearsPatriots46-10
1987XXIGiantsBroncos39-20
1988XXIIRedskinsBroncos42-10
1989XXIII49ersBengals20-16
1990XXIV49ersBroncos55-10
1991XXVGiantsBills20-19
1992XXVIRedskinsBills37-24
1993XXVIICowboysBills52-17
1994XXVIIICowboysBills30-13
1995XXIX49ersChargers49-26
1996XXXCowboysSteelers27-17
1997XXXIPackersPatriots35-21
1998XXXIIBroncosPackers31-24
1999XXXIIIBroncosFalcons34-19
2000XXXIVRamsTitans23-16
2001XXXVRavensGiants34-7
2002XXXVIPatriotsRams20-17
2003XXXVIIBuccaneersRaiders48-21
2004XXXVIIIPatriotsPanthers32-29
2005XXXIXPatriotsEagles24-21
2006XLSteelersSeahawks21-10
2007XLIColtsBears29-17
2008XLIIGiantsPatriots17-14
2009XLIIISteelersCardinals27-23
2010XLIVSaintsColts31-17
2011XLVPackersSteelers31-25
2012XLVIGiantsPatriots21-17
2013XLVIIRavens49ers34-31
2014XLVIIISeahawksBroncos43-8
2015XLIXPatriotsSeahawks28-24
201650BroncosPanthers24-10
2017LIPatriotsFalcons34-28
2018LIIEaglesPatriots41-33
2019LIIIPatriotsRams13-3
2020LIVChiefs49ers31-20
2021LVBuccaneersChiefs31-9
2022LVIRamsBengals23-20
2023LVIIChiefsEagles38-35
2024LVIIIChiefs49ersTBD

