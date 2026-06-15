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Sweden demolish Tunisia 5-1 to seize control of FIFA World Cup group

Sweden crushed Tunisia 5-1 on Sunday, leaving the North African nation's defensive reputation in tatters.

Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 09:52 am IST
AFP |
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Sweden crushed Tunisia 5-1 on Sunday to leave the North African nation's defensive reputation in tatters and seize control of World Cup Group F.

Sweden crushed Tunisia 5-1 on Sunday (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

Graham Potter's men took the lead in Guadalupe in the seventh minute courtesy of Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari's thunderbolt from outside the box, following a mix-up at the back.

The celebrations of Ayari, who is of Moroccan and Tunisian descent, were muted despite his fine finish.

Sweden doubled their lead on half an hour after a rapid break freed Alexander Isak on the left.

The Liverpool forward raced forward and cut inside before unleashing a shot, which goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh failed to keep out, even though he got a hand to the ball.

Tunisia did not concede a single goal in qualifying, becoming the first side to achieve that feat, subsequently matched by Ivory Coast and England.

Sweden threatened to overwhelm their opponents but the match changed complexion minutes before half-time when Omar Rekik headed home Hannibal Mejbri's teasing cross.

Earlier in Group F, Japan scored late to draw 2-2 against the Netherlands.

 
tunisia sweden Sweden fifa world cup
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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