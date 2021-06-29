Sweden vs Ukraine, UEFA Euro 2020: Full squads of both teams

Sweden made a thunderous start to their campaign as they topped their group with 7 points. Ukraine, on the other hand, haven’t been as clinical. They came third in their group with 3 points and only qualified based on a passable goal difference of -1.

Both the teams have had distinct and contrasting runs in the competition.

Sweden scraped a 0-0 draw against a lacklustre Spain, a clinical and important win 1-0 win over Slovakia and a scrappy 3-2 win over Poland. These games have clearly showcased that Sweden are clinical on the attack and are defensively solid too.

Ukraine has won 3 out of the 4 games against Sweden previously. However, the circumstances currently are significantly different than their previous outings. They have had a very shaky run in the completion so far with them losing to Netherlands and Austria, their only win has been against North Macedonia.

Here is the full squad of Sweden vs Ukraine for Euro 2020:

Sweden

Goalkeepers: Karl-Johan Johnsson (Copenhagen), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Gençlerbirliği), Robin Olsen (Everton)

Defenders: Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen), Pierre Bengtsson (Vejle BK), Marcus Danielson (Dalian Professional), Andreas Granqvist (Helsingborgs IF), Filip Helander (Rangers), Pontus Jansson (Brentford), Emil Krafth (Newcastle United), Victor Lindelof (Manchester United), Mikael Lustig (AIK Fotboll)

Midfielders: Jens-Lys Cajuste (FC Midtjylland), Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar), Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria), Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig), Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus), Sebastian Larsson (AIK Fotboll), Kristoffer Olsson (FC Krasnodar), Robin Quaison (Mainz 05), Ken Sema (Watford), Mattias Svanberg (Bologna), Gustav Svensson (Guangzhou City)

Forwards: Marcus Berg (Krasnodar), Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad), Jordan Larsson (Spartak Moscow).

Ukraine

Goalkeepers: Georgiy Bushchan (FC Dynamo Kyiv), Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar Donetsk), Anatolii Trubin (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Defenders: Oleksandr Karavaev (Dynamo Kyiv), Serhiy Kryvtsov (Shakhtar Donetsk), Mykola Matviyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk), Vitaliy Mykolenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Denys Popov (Dynamo Kyiv), Eduard Sobol (Club Brugge), Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dynamo Kyiv), Illia Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kyiv), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Roman Bezus (K.A.A. Gent), Yevhen Makarenko (Kortrijk), Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta), Marlos, Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) , Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk), Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk), Serhiy Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kyiv), Viktor Tsygankovsha (FC Dynamo Kyiv)

Forwards: Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv), Artem Dovbyk (SC Dnipro-1), Roman Yaremchuk (Gent), Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham), Oleksandr Zubkov (Ferencváros).

