The Seattle Seahawks need just a few tweaks, according to coach Mike Macdonald. No need to overhaul the defending Super Bowl champions in the wake of one loss.

The Seahawks will be looking for a rebound on Sunday while the Chargers just want a win

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The Seahawks fell 33-31 last weekend on the road against the Washington Commanders, snapping a 12-game winning streak. They'll look to rebound at home on Sunday when they face the winless Los Angeles Chargers.

“In our world, we try to remain as consistent as possible and think about the things that we can control within our process, that we can improve,” Macdonald said. "Obviously, the context after a loss is a little bit different than after a win, but we try to keep the mentality the same. It’s good exercise in practicing what we preach this week.”

Deep Dive What specific improvements do the Seahawks need to make in their running game after their recent loss? The Seahawks gained just 44 yards on the ground against the Commanders, with only 19 in the second half. Coach Mike Macdonald emphasized the need for tweaks but not a complete overhaul of the run game. Why is Sunday’s game important for the Los Angeles Chargers after their 0-3 start? The Chargers desperately need a win to avoid joining a historic list of teams that failed to reach the playoffs after starting 0-4, as only one team has ever made the playoffs with that record. How is rookie running back Jadarian Price impacting the Seahawks’ running game? Jadarian Price lost a fumble early in the game against the Commanders and finished with only 15 yards on five carries, indicating a struggle in effectively contributing to the team's running game.

One of the areas that needs a look is the running game. The Seahawks gained just 44 yards on the ground against the Commanders and just 19 in the second half.

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{{^usCountry}} Rookie running back Jadarian Price lost a fumble early in the game and finished with 15 yards on five carries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rookie running back Jadarian Price lost a fumble early in the game and finished with 15 yards on five carries. {{/usCountry}}

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Help may soon be on the way. Zach Charbonnet is still on the physically unable to perform list, but once he practices, there will be a 21-day window to return to the active roster. Macdonald said Charbonnet could return to practice Thursday.

Charbonnet, who was sidelined by a torn ACL, ran for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

“He’s doing a great job and he’s in a great position mentally. It’s just about what’s the best time and how does that create the most opportunities to get them ready to play?” Macdonald said.

But again, the Seahawks aren't looking for a wholesale run-game rebuild.

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“Sometimes you just don’t get the run game off the ground in a certain game and you don’t hit the panic button, you just go back to work and try to find more solutions and just keep trying to solve problems and go try to make it better," Macdonald said.

As for the Chargers, well, they just need a win after starting 0-3. Only one team has ever gone to the playoffs after an 0-4 start. That team was the 1992 San Diego Chargers.

Following the Chargers' 24-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills last weekend, coach Jim Harbaugh said quarterback Justin Herbert needs to improve.

Herbert has thrown for 627 yards and three touchdowns with four interceptions through three games.

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And he's been sacked eight times.

“Be better. Be better,” Harbaugh said. “And that drives Justin, that drives me, that drives his position coach, that drives Mike , the coordinator. I mean, it drives us all.”

Los Angeles Chargers vs Seattle Seahawks .

When/where to watch: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS.

Latest odds: Seahawks by 6 1/2.

Against the spread: The Chargers are 0-3, the Seahawks are 1-1-1.

Last week: Chargers lost at the Bills 24-16, Seahawks lost at the Commanders 33-31.

Last meeting: The Seahawks won 37-23 on Oct. 23, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Series Record: Seahawks lead 27-25.

Sam Darnold against the Chargers' secondary: Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold returned from a glute injury and completed 31 of 45 passes for 379 yards and four touchdowns against Washington. He also threw a pair of interceptions, including a pick-6 with 3:57 left. It was just the sixth pick-6 of his career. On the other side, Chargers rookie safety Genesis Smith had a pair of interceptions — the first of his career — against Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen.

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— The Chargers are one of five NFL teams that are 0-3 to start the season. The others are the Dolphins, Titans, Texans and Buccaneers.

— The Seahawks' defense has not allowed a 100-yard rusher in the last 32 games, an ongoing NFL record.

— LA linebacker Daiyan Henley recovered two fumbles against the Bills and the Chargers had five total takeaways in the game. It was the most for the team in a regular-season game since Nov. 19, 2017, when they had six, also against the Bills.

— The Chargers have allowed opponents 24 or more points in each of their first three games.

— The loss to the Commanders snapped a 12-game winning streak for Seattle.

— Seattle receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has at least eight caches, 120 receiving yards and a touchdown in the team's first three games, becoming the first NFL player to do so. Overall this season, he has 405 receiving yards and six touchdowns, two in each of the Seahawks’ first three games.

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— Chargers RB Omarion Hampton has rushed for a team-leading 193 yards and two touchdowns

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