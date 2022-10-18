‘The truth is…’: Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois’ fiery criticism of Karim Benzema’s Ballon d’Or 2022 award

With Karim Benzema winning the Ballon d'Or 2022 award this year, it is obvious that the atmosphere in Real Madrid must be hunky-dory. But it looks like Thibaut Courtois isn't! The goalkeeper expressed his disappointment at finishing seventh in the Ballon d'Or standings despite winning the La Liga and Champions League.

"The truth is that I think it's impossible. After the year I had as a goalkeeper, you win the Champions League, you win the league, you play the Champions League final and your team wins it thanks to your saves, and you only end up seventh", the Belgian goalkeeper said.

Benzema, who is also Real Madrid captain, scored 44 goals in 46 matches, including 15 in the Champions League. Some of the 34-year-old's major exploits included a 17-minute second-half hat-trick against PSG in the round of 16 of Champions League, and then another away vs Chelsea in the quarter-final first leg. He also found the back of the net thrice over both legs of the semi-final fixture against Manchester City.

After receiving the award, he said, "This makes me really proud, all the work I did, I never gave up".

"I had two role models in my life, Zidane and Ronaldo as well. I always had this dream in my mind that everything's possible. There was a difficult period where I wasn't in the French team but I worked hard and never gave up, kept my head down and enjoyed playing football."

"I'm really proud of my journey here, it wasn't easy, it was difficult, for me and my family. To be here today, the first time for me. I am just really, really happy, thanks to my teammates, with Real Madrid and the national team", he further added.

