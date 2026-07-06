The Vikings row on: Haaland steers Norway into World Cup history

Around the end of the first millennium AD, a Viking explorer called Erik the Red became the first known European to establish a settlement in North America – he had reached Greenland. His son Leif Erikson went further and reached the mainland of the continent around 500 years before Christopher Columbus. Norway's Erling Haaland celebrates with teammates after defeating Brazil and qualifying for the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup. (Reuters)

In 1994, a group of Norwegians travelled to the United States to compete at the FIFA World Cup and earned their country’s first points in the global competition, finishing in the group stage. One of the players in that group was Alf-Inge Haaland.

As the FIFA World Cup returned to North America for the 2026 edition, Alf-Inge’s son Erling Braut Haaland has powered his country into the quarter-final of a major tournament for the first time. Norway’s towering No.9 scored both goals early on Monday morning (Indian Standard Time), as they beat Brazil 2-1 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

This was Haaland’s sixth and seventh goals in his debut World Cup, putting him level with France’s Kylian Mbappe and Argentina’s Lionel Messi. He’s in elite company, but that should not come as a surprise. In the ever-evolving sport, Haaland is a complete and modern striker.

A team player and serial goalscorer, he has consistently found the back of the net and has been Manchester City’s spearhead in the Premier League.

His penchant for scoring has not been reserved only for his club. The 25-year-old has now scored in 14 consecutive international matches for Norway, and was the highest scorer in World Cup qualification, from any continent, scoring 16 times (none from penalties).

Standing at 6-feet-5, Haaland is strong enough to deal with challenges (he refuses to go down easily), fast enough to charge through defences into space, technically sound with ferocious shooting ability. He also has the willingness to charge back to help his teammates in defence. On Monday, his tendency to help at the back is perhaps what took away his chance of completing a hat-trick.

As Brazil looked for a way to get back late into the match, Norway had pushed a few more bodies back to defend. But then there was a counter-attack chance and Oscar Bobb charged down the pitch with plenty of space to gallop into, Haaland could not get forward in time.

He had already done enough for his team by then anyway.

Coming up against record five-time champions Brazil, Norway were playing a team with a rich football dynasty.

Norway though is a team on the rise itself. This is the golden generation they have been waiting for. They won each of their eight qualification matches, including the 4-1 win over four-time champions Italy at the San Siro in Milan.

Haaland, of course, was central to that charge. But he was kept a bit quiet for a majority of the match against Brazil as the ball was kept away from him.

By the 13th minute though, Brazil had the best possible chance to take the lead through a penalty.

While Haaland has garnered most of the attention, there has been important contribution from other departments as well. Goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland, in that moment, showed how good a stopper he is. He guessed the right way and made an excellent save to deny Brazil the lead.

He would make a few more important – and hugely impressive – saves throughout the course of what was an entertaining and open match.

Then came Haaland’s moment in the 79th minute. Andreas Schjelderup played an inviting cross from the left, and Haaland took a sharp few steps forward and climbed highest to head past goalkeeper Allison. In the 90th minute, Schjelderup passed the ball to Haaland again.

Standing outside the box with the Brazil centre backs Gabriel Magalhaes and captain Marquinhos standing in his way, Haaland unleashed a low and powerful drive that went past the defence and gave a diving Allison no chance.

Neymar Junior did score a consolation through a penalty in the 10th minute of stoppage time in what was nearly the last kick of the match, but the day belonged to Norway and Haaland.

Normally stoic, save for a big beaming smile, Haaland betrayed a few emotions. This was a monumental achievement, with the promise of much more. But before they could plan any further, there was still important business to attend to on the pitch.

After each of their games at the World Cup, the players take part in a ritual where they borrow a drum from their fans and perform the choreographed “Viking Row” celebration. Essentially, they sit down as if in a longboat and pull an imaginary oar to an accelerating drumbeat.

Captain Martin Ødegaard had been given the task of hitting the drum. On Monday, that honour was given to Haaland.

Just like Leif Erikson a thousand years ago, Haaland is leading the Norwegian charge in North America.

The Vikings row on.