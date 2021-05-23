'The way I was underestimated': Suarez says Barcelona situation 'last summer was difficult', thanks Atletico Madrid

Madrid [Spain], May 23 (ANI): After winning the La Liga title for the 2020-21 season, Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez revealed how special the club is for him and how they motivated him to be a better player.

Goals from Angel Correa and Luis Suarez helped Atletico Madrid defeat Valladolid and as a result, Diego Simeone's side won the La Liga 2020-21 title. Atletico Madrid defeated Valladolid 2-1 on Saturday and as a result, the side secured the title with 86 points from 38 matches.

"The situation I experienced last summer was difficult, the way I was underestimated. Atletico Madrid opened up their doors to me to keep on showing the player I am," Uruguay striker Suarez told Movistar, as reported by Goal.com.

Suarez who was a part of Barcelona till last year, was allowed to make the transfer to Atletico Madrid in 2020.

Atletico Madrid roped in Suarez and he did not disappoint as he scored 21 goals in the 2020-21 season including a match-winner in the final against Valladolid on Saturday.

This is the 11th time that Atletico Madrid has won the La Liga title. The last time they had won La Liga was way back in the 2013-14 season.

In the match between Atletico and Valladolid, the former got off to a good start as they got a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute as Oscar Piano scored the goal.

However, Atletico staged a strong comeback in the second half as Correa and Suarez got among the scoring charts, and as a result, the side won the match 2-1 to secure the title.