FIFA president Gianni Infantino has described the 2026 World Cup as not only the greatest edition of the tournament but also the biggest “human, social and cultural event” ever witnessed by mankind.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends a FIFA reception at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. (REUTERS)

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Infantino made the sweeping assessment while addressing a FIFA reception hosted by US President Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York on Friday, two days before the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain.

“This is not just the greatest World Cup of all time. It is the greatest human, social and cultural event that mankind has ever witnessed and seen. And we are all part of it,” Infantino said. “And for this, I thank you very much, Mr President. Thanks for having us here.”

The gathering included FIFA Council members, representatives of national football associations, former players and other dignitaries. Infantino credited the United States and Trump for their roles in staging what became the largest World Cup in the competition’s history.

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{{^usCountry}} According to FIFA, 6,665,825 spectators had attended matches before the final two fixtures, surpassing the combined attendance recorded at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. The average attendance stood at 65,351, with FIFA claiming a stadium occupancy rate of 99.7 per cent. ‘The world has already won’: Infantino {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to FIFA, 6,665,825 spectators had attended matches before the final two fixtures, surpassing the combined attendance recorded at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. The average attendance stood at 65,351, with FIFA claiming a stadium occupancy rate of 99.7 per cent. ‘The world has already won’: Infantino {{/usCountry}}

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Infantino pointed to Saturday’s third-place match between England and France in Miami and Sunday’s final between defending champions Argentina and Spain in New Jersey as the tournament’s remaining fixtures.

“There is one more game to go - well, two more games: the bronze medal tomorrow between England and France, of course, and the great final between Argentina and Spain,” he said.

While only one of Argentina and Spain would ultimately lift the trophy, Infantino argued that the tournament’s wider impact had already produced several winners.

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“One country will be the world champion. But the world has already won. America has won, FIFA has won,” Infantino said.

“And uniting the world in such a way as we did this summer, giving unforgettable experiences and memories to millions, to billions of people all over the world, is something that we will take with us and cherish forever.”

Trump, who is scheduled to attend the final and participate in the trophy presentation, offered a similarly emphatic assessment. He called the competition one of the most successful sporting events in history and said it had helped establish the United States as a football nation.

The 2026 edition was the first 48-team men’s World Cup and featured 104 matches across the United States, Canada and Mexico.