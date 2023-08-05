'They exposed Onana': Manchester United's new goalkeeper beaten from the halfway line, concedes stunning goal - Watch

Manchester United fans were celebrating when the club signed highly rated goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan to replace their long time custodian David De Gea but the Cameroonian was given a rather tough welcome in his first game at Old Trafford. United played French club RC Lens at home as part of their pre-season friendlies before the start of the 2023/24 season and beat then 3-1 but the singular goal that the away side managed to score will be one that will be replayed a number of times around the world.

Onana was given a rather brutal welcome in his first ever home match for Manchester United

The incident occurred in the 23rd minute of the match. Florian Sotoca decided to go for a chip from the centre circle inside the United half just past the halfway line. Onana was well off his line and closer to the outer edge of the box. The Cameroonian ran back but was woefully caught out. He ended up sitting on the goal net and readjusting his socks before getting back into position.

It has to be noted, though, that United ended up winning the game 3-1 with Onana going on to make a number of big saves. This is Onana's third game for the Premier League giants and the first in which he has ended up on the winning side. As is expected when a goal of this fashion goes in, there were a number of reactions to it online, most directed at Manchester United and Onana.

Onana said after the game that he takes responsibility for conceding the goal. “I’m responsible for everything. I’m the big man at the back so I take all the critics and all the pressure for me," he said in his post-match comments to MUTV. Onana had been signed by United from Inter on a five-year deal for a reported 1 million euros. He reunites with manager Erik Ten Haag, with whom he had won three Dutch titles at Ajax. There is also an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months and United will have to pay 4 million euros ($4.5 million) in add-ons, dependent on his success at the club.

He replaced De Gea, who announced his departure from United after 12 years at the club earlier this month. Comfortable with the ball at his feet, Onana is expected to allow Ten Hag to implement his plans to build play from defense, which he struggled to do with De Gea last season. Onana’s footwork was repeatedly cited by Pep Guardiola as one of Inter’s key strengths ahead of the Champions League final last month, which Manchester City won 1-0.

He made his debut for the club in a pre-season friendly against Real Madrid on United's tour of the USA. The club lost the match 2-0. They then lost 3-2 to German giants Borussia Dortmund.

