‘This guy’s football…’: Ronaldo reacts to Lionel Messi leading Argentina to FIFA World Cup 2022 glory

It was the day which many football fans were eagerly waiting for as Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory against France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, at the Lusail Stadium in Doha. It was supposed to be the last international match for the Argentina captain but the joy of winning the trophy, made him announce a u-turn from his retirement announcement. It was also the only trophy left for the PSG star's cabinet and he completed it with much aplomb.

After the match, Messi also received his second World Cup Golden Ball award, which is given to the best player of the tournament. He had earlier received it in the 2014 World Cup. After Argentina's victory, Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario took to social media to laud the 35-year-old as the La Albiceleste managed to secure a penalty shootout win.

Taking to Twitter, Ronaldo wrote, "This guy's football throws any rivalry to the corner. I saw a lot of Brazilians - and people from all over the world - rooting for Messi in this electrifying final. A farewell worthy of the genius who, far beyond being a World Cup star, captained an era. Congratulations Messi!"

In a thrilling final, Argentina took the lead in the 23rd-minute when Messi converted a penalty after Angel Di Maria was fouled in the French box by Ousmane Dembele. The South Americans extended their lead in the 36th-minute when Di Maria capitalised on a quick counter to make it 2-0. With Argentina on course to victory, it looked like France were completely outplayed. But Kylian Mbappe had other plans, scoring two goals in 97 seconds to bring his side back into the game. In the 80th-minute, the PSG star converted a penalty to make it 1-2 after Kolo Muani was brought down in the Argentine box. Then the 23-year-old made it 2-2 with a stunning volley in the 81st-minute.

As the match entered extra-time, both sides began to frantically seek the winner and it looked like Messi found it for Argentina after scoring in the 108th-minute to make it 3-2. But Mbappe struck once again, converting a penalty in the 118th-minute to make it 3-3 and the game entered penalties. In the shootout, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez came out on top with stunning saves to block Aurelien Tchouameni and Kingsley Coman's efforts. Gonzalo Montiel converted the winning penalty as Argentina won 4-2 in the shootout.

