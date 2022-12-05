‘This is no longer CR7, it’s CR37’: 70 per cent Portugal fans don't want Cristiano Ronaldo in starting XI vs Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will take on Switzerland in the round of 16 clash at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. However, ahead of the knockout tie a poll conducted by a Portuguese sports newspaper A Bola showed a surprising outcome.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The poll revealed that 70 percent of local fans don't want Ronaldo to feature in the starting XI. The survey carried by A Bola asked fans: “Should Cristiano Ronaldo keep his title in the National Team?”

A few of the comments were also published by the newspaper. “What is the reason, why have you been a starter? He wasn’t a starter at the club, he’s not in shape, he says he wants to fight for titles, but every 7 days he’s sick, he doesn’t feel like training, whatever the excuse. .Such rude, I’ve never seen!”

Also Read: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo named in worst XI of FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage

They also shared positive comments on the talismanic footballer. “Portugal in doubt? Why? The time we talk about Ronaldo. Everyone wants to see him fall… but in Portugal we have a leader, a champion, a winner. Never has a Portuguese been so scared as him. Ronaldo is not just the goals. Only to his presence give freedom to others. His World Cup will start now.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, another highlighted the recent controversy Ronaldo was involved in after his explosive interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, following which he was released by his boyhood club Manchester United.

The comment read: “He shouldn’t have even been called up after everything that happened in Manchester. He had the opportunity to be the leader in this selection, but he is being an obstacle. He’s crumbling the image he’s built of himself. Lose him and lose the selection. This is no longer CR7, it’s CR37.”

Portugal, who were pooled in Group H alongside Uruguay, Ghana, and South Korea finished top in their group. They started their campaign with a 3-2 win over Ghana, which also saw Ronaldo score a record-breaking goal. The 2016 European champions then went to eke a 2-0 win over Uruguay, before going 1-2 down against South Korea.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON