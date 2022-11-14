‘This kid is special’: Yuvraj Singh reacts to Alejandro Garnacho’s late-winner in Manchester United’s 2-1 win vs Fulham

Without Cristiano Ronaldo in the matchday squad, Manchester United edged past Fulham 2-1 in their Premier League fixture on Sunday, at the Craven Cottage. A goal by Christian Eriksen (14') gifted United a slender lead in the first half. But former United player Daniel James equalised for Fulham in the 61st-minute. It was only in stoppage time that United found a late winner, courtesy of Alejandro Garnacho. Playing a one-two with Eriksen, the Argentine youngster rushed into the opposition box to latch onto the pass and get it past Bernd Leno for the winner.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation for Erik ten Haag and has scored one goal in three Premier League appearances. He has also found the back of the net once in the Europa League, in four appearances. After his winner, the winger was on the receiving end of plenty of praise from fans around the world.

Also Read | ‘I felt betrayed, Manchester United tried to force me out’: Cristiano Ronaldo blasts at Ten Hag in explosive interview

Even former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, known to be a Manchester United fan, hailed the youngster and called him 'special'. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Unittedddd !!!!! What a win #garnacho this kid is special !!! Man of the match @ChrisEriksen8 @ManUtd #FULMUN".

Reacting to Yuvraj's tweet, the Premier League's official India Twitter handle commented, "Incredible finish. Incredible talent".

After the match, United manager Ten Hag commented on Garnacho's performance and called his goal 'brilliant'. "I like good football, I like good footballers and he is one who can entertain, but in the end, it is about end product and that is what he brings into the team. He had some good dribbles, maybe already a penalty moment, but in the end, he kept going. Great pass from Christian Eriksen, great build-up from the whole team, because it was really composed, how we played that. But the assist and the finish from Garnacho are really brilliant", Ten Haag said during the post-match press conference.

