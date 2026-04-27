Arsenal took advantage of Manchester City's FA Cup commitments to climb back to the top of the Premier League this weekend as relegation-threatened Tottenham finally tasted victory.

Three talking points from the Premier League

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The Gunners beat Newcastle 1-0 to go three points clear of City, having played a game more than their rivals.

Pep Guardiola's men overcame Southampton at Wembley to reach the FA Cup final, staying on track for a domestic treble.

For a few moments on Saturday it appeared that Spurs would escape the drop zone but a late West Ham winner kept them in 18th spot.

Liverpool won their third league game in a row to strengthen their bid for Champions League football but Mohamed Salah may have played his last game for the club.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the Premier League weekend:

Arsenal's 'crazy schedule'

Martin Odegaard bemoaned Arsenal's "crazy schedule" after their narrow win at the Emirates, which followed a miserable spell of results.

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{{^usCountry}} The captain was involved in the clever short-corner routine that Eberechi Eze finished in style. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The captain was involved in the clever short-corner routine that Eberechi Eze finished in style. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But Eze was later forced off, along with Kai Havertz, on a day Arsenal finally welcomed back Bukayo Saka from an Achilles problem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But Eze was later forced off, along with Kai Havertz, on a day Arsenal finally welcomed back Bukayo Saka from an Achilles problem. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The injuries could have major ramifications, with the first leg of Arsenal's Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid looming on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injuries could have major ramifications, with the first leg of Arsenal's Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid looming on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Odegaard has had his own fitness issues this season and, with the Gunners chasing a Premier League and Champions League double, they cannot afford to lose key players. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Odegaard has had his own fitness issues this season and, with the Gunners chasing a Premier League and Champions League double, they cannot afford to lose key players. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We're going to fight every single day and looking forward to it," the Norwegian told Sky Sports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We're going to fight every single day and looking forward to it," the Norwegian told Sky Sports. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The schedule is crazy, but it is what it is. We're used to it, we just have to keep going. It's the end of the season, so just leave everything out that we have inside and just fight every single game for every single win." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The schedule is crazy, but it is what it is. We're used to it, we just have to keep going. It's the end of the season, so just leave everything out that we have inside and just fight every single game for every single win." {{/usCountry}}

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Spurs hope

Roberto De Zerbi repeated his belief that one win could be transformative ahead of Tottenham's match against bottom club Wolves and his players delivered at Molineux.

The euphoria of a first Premier League win since December was tempered by West Ham's stoppage-time winner against Everton, which meant they stayed two points clear of Spurs, with Wolves and Burnley already down.

The London club, who won 1-0, have a tough-looking run-in to negotiate with Aston Villa, Leeds, Chelsea and Everton to come.

"I hope this result can change something in our head, in our mentality for the other results," said the Italian.

He urged his men to ignore other teams.

"They have to be positive, they have to feel full confidence, because they are good, and not to see the other results, for example, West Ham," he said.

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Early farewell for Salah?

Anfield rose to applaud Mohamed Salah after he left the pitch just under an hour into Liverpool's 3-1 win against Crystal Palace with an apparent hamstring injury.

The Egyptian clapped all four sides of the ground, savouring the moment as the crowd applauded him back.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot said he did not know whether Salah, who has played more than 400 times for the club, scoring 257 goals, would appear again.

"We have to wait and see how his injury is and if he is able to return to play," said the Dutchman.

"What I do know about Mo is throughout all of these years he has taken such good care of his body that he will have the minimum time required to recover from an injury."

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The victory lifted Liverpool to fourth in the table, level on 58 points with Aston Villa and Manchester United and eight clear of Brighton.

The top five are all guaranteed a place in next season's Champions League and it seems unlikely the current occupants will be displaced.

jw/mw

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Manchester United

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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