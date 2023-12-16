Transfer news roundup: Chelsea eye Premier League rival to solve goalkeeper injury crisis

With the winter transfer window approaching, many European clubs are going through plenty of issues and risk having their campaign totally derailed. Manchester United have been eliminated from the Champions League, and Chelsea are in dire straits. Meanwhile, Barcelona have been highly inconsistent and Xavi Hernandez seems to have lost his way with the players.

Chelsea's Djordje Petrovic comes on as a substitute to replace Robert Sanchez.

So we could see plenty of European clubs reinforcing their sides as the second-half of the season approaches. Chelsea are currently in the middle of a goalkeeping crisis with Robert Sanchez set to be out for several weeks, due to a knee injury. According to reports, they could swoop in for out-of-favour Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The England international lost his place to David Raya this season and is expected to leave this winter for more game time.

Chelsea can also face opposition from Newcastle United, who are also eyeing Ramsdale. It is also being reported that Mauricio Pochettino is pushing Chelsea's board to sign players with adequate Premier League experience and Ramsdale ticks that option.

Meanwhile, Arthur Vermeeren could have a Premier League in the cards as it is being reported that Arsenal and Tottenham sent scouts to watch the Royal Antwerp youngster play against Barcelona midweek. Casemiro has run out of favour at Old Trafford and has decided to call time on his Manchester United career and will look for a suitable move in January.

Meanwhile, Tosin Adarabioyo is expected to leave Fulham this winter after rejecting a new contract from Fulham. United wantaway midfielder Donny van de Beek has reportedly agreed in principle to join Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, and the deal is still to be finalised, according to Sky Germany.

The club wants to get the former Ajax player on loan, with the potential of an option to buy. It is being reported that such a provisional agreement is in place, subject to a medical in January. United purchased Van de Beek from Ajax for 39 million Pounds in 2020 but he has failed to have an impact in England, making only 62 appearances with two goals and two assists. He also spent a season-long injury-hampered loan at Everton in 2022.

