Transfer news roundup: Jose Mourinho and AS Roma eye Chelsea player, Barcelona to miss out on ‘Little Lionel Messi’

With the winter transfer window approaching, Liverpool fans will be expecting Jurgen Klopp to reinforce their backline, especially with their current left-back crisis. Kostas Tsimsikas has joined Andy Robertson on the injury list, and central defender Joe Gomez is the only realistic option left for them. AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho during a match.(REUTERS)

"Can Joe play all the games now until I don't know when? I don't know, we'll have to see. Robbo will be back (next month) and Kostas will be definitely out for a long while. I didn't have time to think it through yet, but it is really tough for us now," said the German.

"You have injuries sometimes and you have to accept all of them, but a broken collarbone is really bad because it takes so long to heal. Robbo had a different injury, but it takes a long time to recover as well. We all know we need luck in these moments and now we have to just make sure we put Joey in cotton wool and make sure he is ready for the game," he further added.

Meanwhile, AS Roma are trying to sign Chelsea's Trevor Chalobah, with Jose Mourinho looking to solve his defensive issues. Chris Smalling and Marash Kumbulla have been sidelined due to injuries.

On the other hand, Eric Bailly is set to depart Besiktas, and could return to Villarreal, according to The Sun. He signed for the Turkish side on a free transfer from Manchester United this September

Barcelona could miss out on signing the 'Little Lionel Messi' from Brazil. Estevao Willian is the top target for clubs like Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and PSG, according to Mundo Deportivo. According to reports, Barcelona is not his favoured destination.

Amid interest from clubs, Mikel Arteta has decided on Eddie Nketiah's future at Arsenal. Speaking to reporters, the Spaniard said, "He’s got an eye for goal. You look at his stats from the last 10 years. What he’s done is remarkable. He needs minutes, opportunities and service. If he gets that, Eddie is going to score goals, that’s for sure. He’s a great player for Arsenal. He can be better, yes. And the best thing is the talent that he’s got, but especially his mentality is incredible. When he has that mentality with that talent, he’s going to get much better."