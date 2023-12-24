Transfer news roundup: Jadon Sancho set for Bundesliga return, Tottenham interested in Chelsea star

In what will be good news for Napoli fans, star striker Victor Osimhen has signed a new contract with the Serie A club ahead of the winter transfer window. He was a crucial cog in their title charge last season and his new deal goes till 2026, including a 120-130 million Euros release clause, according to Sky Sports. With the winter transfer window approaching, clubs will look to reinforce their squads and Osimhen was a target for big Premier League sides. Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring a goal for Manchester United.(AFP)

The Nigerian international signed for Napoli in 2020 and has featured 95 times, scoring 57 goals. Meanwhile, he has also scored 20 goals for Nigeria, in 27 matches.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also Read | Osimhen sent off for Napoli in loss at Roma hours after renewing contract

On the other hand, Tottenham are still interested in Chelsea's Conor Gallagher. Chelsea are reportedly ready to consider offers for their midfielder. Tottenham were reportedly set to purchase him in the summer transfer window but his good form led to Chelsea blocking the sale. He has also captained Mauricio Pochettino's side in some games. Pochettino has decided to stay away from the decision-making on the midfielder's future and told in a press conference that it was upto the player and club.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Donny van de Beek is already in Frankfurt and has completed his medical tests. The Bundesliga side have agreed a loan deal with Manchester United, and a buy option clause is not mandatory.

Another United player Jadon Sancho, who is also out of favour, could face the exit soon. According to The Sun, he could return to the Bundesliga, with RB Leipzig eyeing his signature.

The 23-year-old has been out of favour and has not featured for United since the end of August. The reason for his absence has been credited to a fallout with manager Erik ten Hag. Meanwhile, the Dutchman has said that it is due to his poor training performances. But Sancho responded on social media, stating that he was being made into a 'scapegoat'. He is not expected to return to the squad in the near future, atleast if Ten Hag remains at the helm.