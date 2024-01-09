Transfer News Roundup: Timo Werner to undergo medical ahead of Tottenham move, Kylian Mbappe saga rumbles along

The winter transfer window is speeding along and a number of deals are being signed and falling through everyday. There is of course, the overarching saga of the Kylian Mbappe-Real Madrid-PSG triangle, with rumours stating that the French star is also considering the Premier League as a destination. However, another star striker, albeit one whose stock has fallen considerably in the last four years, seems quite close to a move back to England. Timo Werner's stock took a beating during his brief stay with Chelsea(AFP)

Here are some of the key transfer news:

1. Timo Werner close to return to London

Werner's status as one of the best forwards in the world took a serious hit during his last stint for a London giant. That, though, was a Chelsea club going through arguably their most tumultous period since they hit the big time in the early part of this century, a period that arguably still continues unabated. Werner this time seems set for a loan move to Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur. According to reports, he is London and is preparing to have his medical test. There is a buy option in the proposed contract amounting to 17 million Pounds.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

2. Manchester United open to loan options: Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag insisted the club will consider its options when it comes to potential loan additions in January. United had signed Jack Butland, Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer on loan in January last season, none of whom remain at the club. "We consider everything, the best interest of the player and for us, our team," Ten Hag said after last night's victory over Wigan. "We will see how it progresses during the window."

3. Anthony Martial nearing Manchester United exit

Anthony Martial's long and ultimately disappointing spell with Manchester United could be coming to an end. The Frenchman is looking at a permanent move and Turkish club Fenerbahce seems to be the likely destination. According to Sky Sports, United are in talks over the deal, with a loan not ruled out despite Martial's contract expiring this summer.

4. Latest on Mbappe

For now, the only official stand remains that there is as of yet no agreement between Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid for any future deal. The player's representatives had said so in a statement to RMC Sport. "No type of influence could dictate the timing of Kylian’s discussions, reflections or decision," they further said. This was after rumours emerged that Mbappe may have already agreed to a deal with Madrid with his PSG contract ending in six months.

5. Brentfort sign Turkish prodigy

A lot of big clubs have kept an eye on Yunus Emre Konak. The Turkish midfielder turns 18 tomorrow and Brentford, according to Fabrizio Romano have finalised a deal to sign him from Sivasspor.