IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Tuchel's Chelsea taking shape after whirlwind start
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel during the match(Pool via REUTERS)
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel during the match(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Tuchel's Chelsea taking shape after whirlwind start

Now it's time for the toughest test by far of Tuchel's Chelsea tenure — a last-16 matchup in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid, the Spanish league leader, and its coach of nearly 10 years, Diego Simeone.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:44 PM IST

It has been a whirlwind first month for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Seven games. Five wins. Two goals conceded. Zero losses. One public dressing-down of a player.

Oh, and thousands upon thousands of passes.

The net result is a widespread acceptance that Chelsea achieved an upgrade by firing club great Frank Lampard and replacing him with more of an experienced tactician in Tuchel, who has already put his own stamp on the team as he transitions to life in English soccer.

The schedule has been kind to the German coach so far, though, with Premier League matches against out-of-form teams (Wolves, Tottenham and Southampton) or relegation contenders (Newcastle, Burnley and Sheffield United) flanking an FA Cup game at second-division club Barnsley.

Now it's time for the toughest test by far of Tuchel's Chelsea tenure — a last-16 matchup in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid, the Spanish league leader, and its coach of nearly 10 years, Diego Simeone.

"This is exactly what we want, the biggest test," Tuchel said Monday.

"Because hopefully it brings out the best in us. It's clear when play against Atletico what you get — you get hard fighting, an experienced team, a lot of mentality.

"We will do it in our way, and they will do it in their way."

So what has been Chelsea's "way" since the arrival of Tuchel on Jan. 26, a day after Lampard's firing and a day before Tuchel took charge of his first match?

In a clear change of game plan, Tuchel immediately switched formation from Lampard's 4-2-3-1 to a three-man defense with high wing backs and two sitting midfielders to protect the back line.

Further forward, Tuchel has looked to get more out of offseason signing Timo Werner by deploying him as an inside forward, positioned on the left and just off the main striker, which has alternated between Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham.

The slate has been wiped clean in the squad, with a number of players brought back in, including left wing back Marcos Alonso — who hadn't played since September under Lampard — center back Antonio Rudiger and Callum Hudson-Odoi, a winger who is occasionally operating as a right wing back under Tuchel.

Cesar Azpilicueta, the dependable club captain, has been a regular in the team as a right-sided center half. His days had appeared numbered under Lampard.

Then there's been the clear change in playing style, with Chelsea dominating the ball and having at least 70% possession in four of the seven matches. Against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea had 79% possession and completed 820 passes — more than any other team in a Premier League game this season.

Still, some old habits die hard. Chelsea continues to struggle to convert its dominance of matches and territorial pressure into goals, like in the 1-1 draw at Southampton on Saturday when Tuchel bemoaned his team's "lack of precision."

"I didn't feel in the last 20 meters that we would kill the game," he said.

Expect chances to be few and far between against Atletico's experienced and famously rugged defense as Tuchel takes charge of a second different team in this season's Champions League, having led 2019-20 runner-up Paris Saint-Germain in the group stage before getting fired in December.

Tuchel said Chelsea would have to "over-perform" to get past Atletico.

"This is only possible if you feel a bond between the players as a coach, and I feel these things," he said.

Tuchel said Hudson-Odoi was in contention to start the first leg on Tuesday, having withdrawn the 20-year-old England international barely 30 minutes after bringing him on as a halftime substitute against Southampton — saying his 'attitude" wasn't right.

It was Tuchel's first open spat with a player since arriving, underlining his reputation as a single-minded coach who is not afraid to speak his mind.

Tuchel said Monday he had spoken to Hudson-Odoi in front of the squad in training and that the matter was over.

"Sometimes you reflect, Should I have done that?'" Tuchel said, "because the media, the outside, the family makes it bigger than it is meant. Still, I did it and I had the reaction I wanted.

"I said after the game this is the decision for today, this is the lesson to learn for him. For me, also."

Indeed, Tuchel still has plenty to learn about his squad, underscoring the size of his task against Atletico as he looks to outwit a coach in Simeone who has been in his post since 2011.

"You know that you arrive at the highest level when you play Atletico in the first round of the knockouts," Tuchel said.

"We feel confident. We feel excited."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
english premier league chelsea thomas tuchel
Close
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel during the match(Pool via REUTERS)
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel during the match(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Tuchel's Chelsea taking shape after whirlwind start

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Now it's time for the toughest test by far of Tuchel's Chelsea tenure — a last-16 matchup in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid, the Spanish league leader, and its coach of nearly 10 years, Diego Simeone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola(Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Manchester City's unbeaten record will be broken one day, says Guardiola

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:06 AM IST
City are on an 18-match unbeaten run in all competitions following Sunday's 1-0 win at Arsenal and have taken control of the title race with a 10-point lead at the top of the table.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates stadium in London.(AP)
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates stadium in London.(AP)
football

Arsenal's Arteta targets Europa League glory as top-four hopes fade

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Raheem Sterling's goal after 75 seconds condemned Arsenal to their third defeat in four games and left them in 10th with 34 points, 11 points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham United.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku, center left, and Berlin's Niklas Stark, center right, battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and RB Leipzig in Berlin.(AP)
Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku, center left, and Berlin's Niklas Stark, center right, battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and RB Leipzig in Berlin.(AP)
football

Leipzig cuts Bayern's lead to 2 points in Bundesliga

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:34 AM IST
  • Goals from Marcel Sabitzer, Nordi Mukiele and Willi Orban gave the visitors their fifth win from five league games to fully capitalize on two matches without a win from Bayern.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their first goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their first goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man City earns 18th straight win, Spurs lose again in EPL

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • Things are changing fast in the lives of two of soccer’s most storied managers, whose teams are going in opposite directions this season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their first goal(REUTERS)
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their first goal(REUTERS)
football

Martinez and Lukaku send Inter four clear after derby win

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:40 PM IST
Inter got off to the perfect start as Lukaku crossed for strike partner Martinez to head home after just five minutes to give his side the lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala hold Chennaiyin to 1-1 draw(ISL/Twitter)
Kerala hold Chennaiyin to 1-1 draw(ISL/Twitter)
football

Kerala hold Chennaiyin to 1-1 draw in southern derby of ISL

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:28 PM IST
Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev gave Chennaiyin the lead in the 10th minute which was cancelled out by Gary Hooper's 29th-minute strike from the spot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona's Lionel Messi(REUTERS)
Barcelona's Lionel Messi(REUTERS)
football

Barcelona held 1-1 by Cádiz; Messi record 506th league game

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Lionel Messi appeared to put Barcelona on its way to an easy win in his club-record 506th league appearance in Spain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FC Goa beat Bengaluru FC 2-1(ISL/Twitter)
FC Goa beat Bengaluru FC 2-1(ISL/Twitter)
football

FC Goa beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 in ISL

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:36 PM IST
FC Goa took the lead through Igor Angulo (20th minute) and Redeem Tlang (23rd) before Suresh Wangjam (33rd) reduced Bengaluru's deficit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham beats Tottenham 2-1(Pool via REUTERS)
West Ham beats Tottenham 2-1(Pool via REUTERS)
football

West Ham beats Tottenham 2-1, into top 4 of Premier League

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:52 PM IST
West Ham has only lost one of its last nine league games, whereas Tottenham has lost five of its last six.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 32 First Leg - Real Sociedad v Manchester United - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - February 18, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer REUTERS/Massimo Pinca(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 32 First Leg - Real Sociedad v Manchester United - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - February 18, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer REUTERS/Massimo Pinca(REUTERS)
football

Man Utd coaching staff self-isolating, Newcastle game to go ahead

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:29 PM IST
The Old Trafford club did not say whether the coaching staff had tested positive for COVID-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Football representational image(HT Image)
Football representational image(HT Image)
football

Former Chennaiyin FC U-18 player dies in road accident in Kerala

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:12 PM IST
The 18-year old Aloysius was killed in a collision involving two motorcycles at Avanakuzhi in Kerala on Saturday, family sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy and Casemiro celebrate after the match.(REUTERS)
Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy and Casemiro celebrate after the match.(REUTERS)
football

Madrid moves closer to the top in Spain as Atlético stalls

AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:59 AM IST
  • Madrid won 1-0 at Valladolid on Saturday for its fourth consecutive win, while Atlético lost points for the second straight match in a 2-0 home loss against Levante that ended its 11-game unbeaten streak in the league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara reacts.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara reacts.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

More Liverpool misery: 1st home loss to Everton in 22 years

AP, Liverpool, England
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:56 AM IST
  • The English title that took 30 years to win again is being surrendered far too easily by Liverpool.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez reacts after Levante's second goal REUTERS/Susana Vera(REUTERS)
Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez reacts after Levante's second goal REUTERS/Susana Vera(REUTERS)
football

Leaders Atletico slump to shock defeat at home to Levante

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:18 PM IST
After a poor first half, Atletico came out fighting in the second but could not beat Levante keeper Daniel Cardenas despite firing 28 shots on goal, 11 of which were on target. They also hit the post and had an Angel Correa goal ruled out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP