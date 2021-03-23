Home / Sports / Football / Two-window transfer ban on SC East Bengal revoked
Two-window transfer ban on SC East Bengal revoked

The AIFF had imposed a two-window transfer ban on the club for non-payment of salaries to footballers signed by erstwhile investor Quess Corp.
PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:30 PM IST
The appeals committee of the All India Football Federation on Tuesday revoked the two-window transfer ban imposed on SC East Bengal, an official said.

"We can sign players now. We had appealed against the two-window transfer ban which has been overturned by the appeals committee today," a SCEB official said.

Trouble began after the club’s former investors Quess Corp unilaterally terminated the contracts of four players in April last year, citing 'Force Majeure' clause in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following this, the players -- Pintu Mahata, Gurwinder Singh, Abhas Thapa and Rakshit Dagar -- appealed to the AIFF to look into the matter.

