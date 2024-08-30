UEFA Champions League 2024-25 draw: New format to big showdowns - Key talking points

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 draw took place on Thursday and it had its fair share of drama and excitement. The main focus was on defending champions Real Madrid, who have also been drawn to face Liverpool and last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund. Madrid will also face AC Milan at home and travel to Atalanta. This photograph shows the UEFA Champions League trophy during the draw.(AFP)

Each side will play eight matches against eight different opponents in the new format, and all 36 clubs have been pooled together into one league, rather than splitting into groups.

Here are the key talking points-

Big matches

Real Madrid will face Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, and fans are already reeling with excitement. Meanwhile, Manchester City will host Inter Milan, who they defeated in the 2022-23 final. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will take on PSG in a rematch of the 2020 final.

How will the format work?

The Champions League has a new format this season, instead of the traditional group stage format which was used for 21 seasons. The 36 teams are placed in a single-standing league table, and will each play eight matches each against eight different opponents. Each team will face two opponents from each of the four seeded pots.

Meanwhile, the top-eight in the standings will go directly to the Round of 16 in March, and will be seeded in a tennis-type tournament bracket, with no separate draws for each round until the final. Teams placed ninth to 24th will have a knockout playoff round and the bottom 12 sides will be eliminated.

What are people saying?

UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti said, "The need to play regular matches in Europe is a need from the clubs, it’s not a need for UEFA."

Meanwhile, Girona head coach Michel said, "I didn't have time to think about it but we are talking about top teams so I just want our fans to be well represented in this tournament and tell them they should go with their heads held high around Europe."

"The players have a lot of maturity and are facing it very naturally, focused on the present, which was the game that we had to play today," he added.

Which big team has the toughest draw?

After the departure of Kylian Mbappe, PSG have been pitted against heavyweights Manchester City and Atletico Madrid at home, and also face Bayern Munich and Arsenal away. Their remaining fixtures are against PSV, Salzburg, Girona and Stuttgart. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen have been drawn against Inter and AC Milan at home. They will also take on Liverpool and Atletico Madrid away.