'I can prove it's real through video': Ronaldo takes subtle dig at Pele on goal-count, aims for incredible '1000' mark

Currently 39-years-old, Cristiano Ronaldo has already reached 893 career goals, and is already the all-time record goalscorer. Many would think that it's enough for him to retire as he has achieved everything. But nearing 40, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player revealed his main ambition was to reach 1,000 career goals. Cristiano Ronaldo took a subtle dig at Pele.(Getty Images)

Speaking on his YouTube channel with Rio Ferdinant, Ronaldo said, "I want to reach 1,000 goals."

Ferdinand replied, "F****** hell! How old are you going to be then when you're still playing?"

Ronaldo also took dig at the last century's famous goalscorers like Pele, stating that he would atleast have video proof of his goals, unlike many of the sport's legends. For example, Pele, who is considered to be the highest goalscorer in history with FIFA crediting him with 1281 goals, but it is now known that hundreds of those took place in friendly games.

"For me it's the best mark that I can have in football, to reach, first 900 goals. After, my challenge is 1,000 goals." he said.

"With one difference, all the goals that I score, they have video. So I can prove that it’s [real]."

Meanwhile, Ferdinand joked, "You’re a b******! You’re talking about [Alfredo] Di Stefano, you’re talking about Pele, Eusebio."

In response, Ronaldo pointed out, "Listen, I respect all of them. My goals, [are] all goals."

"And if you want more goals, I can bring [footage] from training too. So no problem, all the goals on video!

"And I will prove to the people after [that I scored them]. [If] they prefer this player, I don’t care about that."

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo also has a record three UEFA Men's Player of the Year awards, and four European Golden Shoes. He has 33 trophies in his career, which consists of seven league titles, five Champions League trophies among others. He also holds the record for most appearances (183), goals (140) and assists (42) in the Champions League.